Prime Day

is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. The 2025 Prime Day event officially kicked off Tuesday, July 8, at 12:01 a.m. PDT and will run until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, July 11—offering Prime members 96 hours of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories and top brands. Not yet a Prime member?

Sign up now

and read about all the

awesome benefits that make a membership worth it

.