It's Day 3 of Prime Day 2025—which means Prime members have limited time left to shop some of Amazon's best deals of the summer. The extended shopping event ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, July 11, so be sure to check out some of our top deals before it's too late.
What are “Today’s Big Deals”?
Today's Big Deals are Prime Day deals that are exclusive to Prime members and launch daily at midnight PDT. Today’s Big Deals remain available for a limited time only, while supplies last. These exciting daily deal drops are new to Prime Day for 2025 and are another reason why this year’s event is better than ever!
All deals and availability are subject to change.
Today's Big Deals from Day 3 of Prime Day
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Save 30% on the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, which helps create lashes that are full, defined, and stretched to unbelievable lengths. The hourglass-shaped brush separates and coats each lash to perfection.
Shop the deal
Save 30% on the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, which helps create lashes that are full, defined, and stretched to unbelievable lengths. The hourglass-shaped brush separates and coats each lash to perfection.
Shop the deal
Chefman Air Fryer
Save 50% on this compact air fryer, which allows you to customize cooking time and temperature with the digital touch-screen display or use one of four preset functions for quick, one-touch meals. The sleek, narrow design of this air fryer maximizes its 4-quart capacity while minimizing its countertop footprint.
Shop the deal
Save 50% on this compact air fryer, which allows you to customize cooking time and temperature with the digital touch-screen display or use one of four preset functions for quick, one-touch meals. The sleek, narrow design of this air fryer maximizes its 4-quart capacity while minimizing its countertop footprint.
Shop the deal
Away large trunk luggage
Save 30% on this 31-inch hardside Away suitcase in Tango Red. Equipped with premium 360° smooth-gliding wheels and a TSA-accepted combination lock, this Away suitcase is designed with a durable, water-repellent, and lightweight 100% polycarbonate shell.
Shop the deal
Save 30% on this 31-inch hardside Away suitcase in Tango Red. Equipped with premium 360° smooth-gliding wheels and a TSA-accepted combination lock, this Away suitcase is designed with a durable, water-repellent, and lightweight 100% polycarbonate shell.
Shop the deal
Blink Outdoor 4 wireless smart security camera
Save 60% on the Outdoor 4 camera—Blink’s most affordable wireless smart security camera yet, which offers up to two-year battery life for around-the-clock peace of mind. You can experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio from the Blink app.
Shop the deal
Save 60% on the Outdoor 4 camera—Blink’s most affordable wireless smart security camera yet, which offers up to two-year battery life for around-the-clock peace of mind. You can experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio from the Blink app.
Shop the deal
About Prime Day
Prime Day is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. The 2025 Prime Day event officially kicked off Tuesday, July 8, at 12:01 a.m. PDT and will run until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, July 11—offering Prime members 96 hours of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories and top brands. Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.
Next, learn about the history of Prime Day and don't miss out on our hand-picked list of some of the best deals.
Trending news and stories