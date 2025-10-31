Key takeaways
Cyber Monday is right around the corner. The big holiday shopping event takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving each year, and it’s a great time to make a dent in your holiday shopping list.
If you’re planning to gift your loved ones some new tech, home essentials, toys, or beauty products, Cyber Monday is a great time to shop.
Want to know more about Cyber Monday 2025? We’ve got everything you need to know below.
When is Cyber Monday 2025?
Cyber Monday is on December 1, 2025. It’s always the Monday after Black Friday, which falls on November 28 this year.
What kinds of deals can I expect to see on Amazon?
Customers can shop early deals in the Holiday Shop now. Check back soon for more information—and be sure to sign up for Prime now.
How can I ensure I don’t miss out on deals?
Amazon’s Deals page is a great place to browse for early deals. Customers can also prepare for Black Friday and ensure they don’t miss out deals by adding items to their lists, cart, or save for later. With enhanced Alexa+ deal tracking, customers can get instant notifications when watched items go on sale.
Where can I find inspiration or help finding the perfect gifts?
You can browse gift guides within Amazon’s Holiday Shop to find something for everyone on your list. You can also explore the hand-picked 2025 Toys We Love list—which is sure to help you find the perfect gift this holiday season.
How can I save big with help from AI shopping features during Cyber Monday?
Amazon’s suite of AI-powered tools can ease holiday shopping stress. Amazon’s AI shopping assistant Rufus offers gift discovery, price alerts, comparisons, and personalized recommendations. The Amazon Lens visual search tool lets customers find similar products by taking photos, with the new Lens Live feature providing swipeable product matching. Customers can also use Hear the Highlights to explore products through AI-generated audio conversations based on product details, reviews, and web insights.
How do I join Prime before Cyber Monday 2025?
If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season and beyond, now’s a great time sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, 18-24 year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
