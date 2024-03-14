Lee este artículo en español.

Amazon’s first-ever Big Spring Sale kicks off March 20 and runs through March 25, giving customers the chance to shop great deals on seasonally relevant items. You’ll find discounts on warm-weather essentials like spring fashion, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden essentials, cleaning and organizing products, and more. All customers can shop the sale, which includes deals on Amazon devices like Echo and Kindle devices, and Prime members will receive access to exciting, exclusive deals.

You can shop the deals at amazon.com/bigspringsale starting March 20. Be sure to check back often as we’ll be releasing new deals each day of the six-day event.

Keep reading for everything to know about Amazon’s first Big Spring Sale.

When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

The sale will run from March 20-25.

What kind of deals can I expect to find during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Amazon customers in the U.S. will find deals on seasonal essentials like:



Up to 50% off select beauty products

Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment

Up to 40% off select home products

Up to 40% off select spring apparel

Up to 40% off select electronics

How can I find the best deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Starting March 20, customers will find Big Spring Sale deals at amazon.com/bigspringsale. New deals will drop each day throughout the six-day event, so don’t forget to check back often for new opportunities to save.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the sale?

No, all customers can shop the Big Spring Sale. Prime members will have special access to a suite of exciting, exclusive deals, which can be found at amazon.com/bigspringsale. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start getting member benefits like fast, free shipping, entertainment, exclusive savings, and more.

Will items ordered during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ship quickly?

Customers can shop confidently during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale knowing we take pride in our delivery speeds. Fast and reliable delivery across a wide selection of products remains the cornerstone of Amazon’s customer offering and an enduring priority for us. We have more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Last year, we achieved our fastest-ever global shipping speeds for Prime members, with more than four billion units arriving the same or next day in the U.S.

How are small businesses involved in the Big Spring Sale?

Customers can shop small businesses on Amazon every day, including during the Big Spring Sale. Head to our Support Small storefront to find items from small businesses in Amazon’s store, including Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses.

How do I sign up for Prime?

Prime members get exclusive benefits and deals during the Big Spring Sale and all year long. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and more. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about Prime.

Stay tuned for more updates and deals to come!

