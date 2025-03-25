Are you ready to save big on all your spring essentials? Today kicks off Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which offers top deals on everything you need this season across more than 35 categories. Customers can score big on end-of-season winter items or stock up on springtime favorites—from fashion and beauty to outdoor furniture and garden supplies. The sale features discounts of up to 40% off select items across categories, including apparel, beauty, and home
Given the limited-time offers and while supplies last, customers are encouraged to check back daily for new deals at amazon.com/bigspringsale.
Here are some of the top deals you won’t want to miss during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025, happening March 25-31.
Amazon devices deals
- Up to 45% off the Ring Battery Doorbell
- Up to 40% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
- Up to 33% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
- Up to 25% off the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids
- Up to 20% off the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft
- Up to 19% off the new Amazon Kindle Scribe
- Up to 27% off the eero Pro 6E mesh wifi system
- Up to 20% off the eero Max 7 mesh wifi router
Kitchen appliances deals
- Up to 20% off Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
- Up to 38% off Cuisinart Food Processor
- Up to 26% off FoodSaver Compact Vacuum Sealer Machine
- Up to 47% off Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
- Up to 20% off KitchenAid KSMPDX Pasta Deluxe Set Stand Mixer Attachment
- Up to 40% off Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
- Up to 30% off Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker
- Up to 30% off Ninja Blender
- Up to 27% off Silonn Ice Maker
- Up to 20% off Rockstar Punched Energy Drinks, 12 pack
Electronics deals
- Up to 49% off Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Up to 20% off Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar
- Up to 40% off Crucial SSD
- Up to 30% off Google Pixel Tablet
- Up to 50% off HP DeskJet 4155e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
- Up to 40% off JBL Tune 510BT Bluetooth headphones
- Up to 40% off Lenovo Tablet
- Up to 40% off Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera
- Up to 45% off SAMSUNG 34” ViewFinity Curved Computer Monitor
- Up to 20% off Sonos Era 100 Wireless, Alexa Enabled Smart Speaker
- Up to 27% off Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV
- Up to 27% off VTech VM819 Baby Monitor
Cleaning and organizing products deals
- Up to 20% off all Free and Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent
- Up to 29% off Amazon Basics Strong Adhesive Packaging Tape
- Up to 33% off Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max Vacuum Mop
- Up to 33% off BLACK+DECKER Powerseries+ Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Up to 30% off Dawn Powerwash Gain Original Dish Spray
- Up to 33% off Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean Upright Vacuum
- Up to 30% off Febreze PLUG Scent Booster Starter Kit
- Up to 29% off Rubbermaid Produce Saver Containers
- Up to 47% off Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop
- Up to 33% off Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit
Tools and garden deals
- Up to 31% off CRAFTSMAN V20 RP Impact Wrench
- Up to 48% off DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
- Up to 50% off Karcher Pressure Washer
- Up to 31% off Keter Outdoor Storage Deck Box
- Up to 30% off Scotts Whirl Hand-Powered Spreader for Seed, Fertilizer, Salt, and Ice Melt
- Up to 27% off SKIL Twist 2.0 Rechargeable 4V Screwdriver
Health and wellness deals
- Up to 25% off Airborne Vitamin C Gummies For Adults
- Up to 45% off Band-Aid Brand Sterile Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages
- Up to 38% off Breathe Right Nasal Strips
- Up to 35% off Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
- Up to 25% off Culturelle Pro Strength Daily Probiotics For Digestive Health
- Up to 43% off Desitin Maximum Strength Baby Diaper Rash Cream
- Up to 21% off Huggies Newborn Diapers
- Up to 50% off Nature's Way Organic MCT Oil
- Up to 34% off Oral-B iO Series 10 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- Up to 23% off Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- Up to 20% off The Honest Company Clean Conscious Unscented Wipes
- Up to 20% off Waterpik ION Professional Water Flosser
- Up to 20% off Zarbee's Children's Sleep Gummies with Melatonin
Grocery deals
- Up to 25% off Ensure Complete Milk Chocolate Nutritional Shake
- Up to 23% off Frito Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack
- Up to 26% off Amazon Brand - Happy Belly Dark Roast Coffee Pods
- Up to 37% off Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder
- Up to 50% off Premier Protein Shakes
- Up to 20% off Starbucks RTD Coffee Espresso And Cream, 6.5oz cans
Beauty and haircare deals
- Up to 25% off Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask
- Up to 34% off Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler 1" Curling Iron
- Up to 25% off Braun All-in-One Shaving Kit
- Up to 25% off Herbal Essences Shampoo & Conditioner Set
- Up to 54% off Nature's Bounty Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails, Argan-Infused Vitamin Supplement
- Up to 20% off Pantene Shampoo & Conditioner Set
- Up to 27% off Shark HD435 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Home essentials deals
- Up to 36% off Dyson Hot+Cool™ AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan
- Up to 20% off ecobee Smart Sensor 2 Pack
- Up to 41% off Energizer AA and AAA Batteries
- Up to 20% off Google Nest Security Cam (Wired)
- Up to 41% off Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch
- Up to 36% off Serta Ainsley Queen Size Convertible Sofa Bed
- Up to 38% off Signature Design by Ashley King Size Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress
- Up to 56% off Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow
- Up to 43% off TEMPUR-Adapt (Supreme) 3" King Memory Foam Mattress Topper
- Up to 52% off Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Scented
While all customers can shop the sale, Prime members enjoy discounts on additional items. Look for the "Prime Spring Deal" badge to find exclusive savings only available to members. Not a Prime member yet? It’s not too late to join Prime and get the most out of Amazon!
Anyone can join Prime in the U.S. for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Prime also offers discounted membership options that provide all of the benefits of a regular Prime membership. Young adults ages 18-24 and higher education students can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30-days and then pay $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.
Stay tuned for more updates and deals to come—and learn everything you need to know about finding the best deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025.
