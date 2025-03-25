Are you ready to save big on all your spring essentials? Today kicks off Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which offers top deals on everything you need this season across more than 35 categories. Customers can score big on end-of-season winter items or stock up on springtime favorites—from fashion and beauty to outdoor furniture and garden supplies. The sale features discounts of up to 40% off select items across categories, including apparel, beauty, and home
Given the limited-time offers and while supplies last, customers are encouraged to check back daily for new deals at amazon.com/bigspringsale.
Amazon partnership with military bases for pickup and returns across US

Amazon offers convenient new pickup and return option for customers on military installations

We are expanding pickup and returns coverage to more than 90 U.S. Army and Air Force Exchange Stores, improving the shopping experience for customers who live, work, or shop on these installations.

Here are some of the top deals you won’t want to miss during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025, happening March 25-31.
Amazon AI shopping assistant

Amazon announces Rufus, a new generative AI-powered conversational shopping experience

With Rufus, customers are now able to shop alongside a generative AI-powered expert that knows Amazon’s selection inside and out, and can bring it all together with information from across the web to help them make more informed purchase decisions.

Amazon delivery station

A behind-the-scenes look at how Amazon prepares for its biggest sale events of the year

Here’s how Amazon fulfillment centers and delivery stations prepare for big shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day.

While all customers can shop the sale, Prime members enjoy discounts on additional items. Look for the "Prime Spring Deal" badge to find exclusive savings only available to members. Not a Prime member yet? It’s not too late to join Prime and get the most out of Amazon!
A man in a denim jacket opens a book to study; to his left on the table there's an unopened Amazon box, a mint green Takeya water bottle, and white Sony headphones.

5 awesome benefits that make your Prime membership worth it

A Prime membership has a lot to offer. Here are just a few of the best benefits.

Anyone can join Prime in the U.S. for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Prime also offers discounted membership options that provide all of the benefits of a regular Prime membership. Young adults ages 18-24 and higher education students can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30-days and then pay $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.
Stay tuned for more updates and deals to come—and learn everything you need to know about finding the best deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025.

