Amazon and The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) have joined forces to bring a new level of convenience to our military community. Amazon customers can take advantage of package pickup and label-free, box-free returns at Army and Air Force installations across the United States.
Customers have told us they want more flexibility and control over their Amazon shopping experience, which is why we offer a number of delivery and return options from home, to work, or places they frequent. With the addition of more than 90 Army and Air Force installations, Amazon now has a network of more than 25,000 pickup locations in the U.S. This new option is designed with convenience in mind, helping those who serve our country by reducing the need for unnecessary trips off-base.
How to pick up or return items at Army and Air Force Exchange Stores
Customers who live, work, or shop on military bases can now pick up packages or drop off Amazon returns at the customer service desk at most AAFES stores. For returns, this hassle-free process reduces the need for additional shipping boxes, with customers able to simply return the item in the original manufacturer’s packaging.
“This collaboration with Amazon adds so much convenience for service members, families, civilians, retirees and other shoppers,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is already a hub for community life with all the amenities and services it offers. Now, Exchange shoppers don’t have to make a separate trip off-installation—they can take care of their returns and pickups at the Exchange.”
The process is straightforward for both pickups and returns. Shoppers will be able to select their local Exchange as a pickup or return option if their address is on or near the installation. For pickup, once the parcel arrives, customers will receive an e-mail notification with the information needed to retrieve it.
For returns, Amazon customers can easily generate a QR code through the Amazon website or app, then bring eligible items to the drop-off location in the original manufacturer's packaging, without needing to pack in shipping boxes. The items will be packed and shipped at no extra cost.
Support for our military
"This initiative is one of the many ways Amazon can show our support for service members and their families," said Gopal Pillai, Vice President of Returns and Recommerce at Amazon. "By reducing the need for off-base trips, we're hoping we can save them time and simplify their daily lives. It's an honor to serve those who serve our country, and we'll continue to find ways to make their Amazon experience as seamless as possible."
Amazon’s support for the military community extends far beyond convenient pickup and return options. We support veterans, active service members, and military spouses worldwide through various initiatives. In 2021, Amazon pledged to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses worldwide by 2024, a goal we're proud to have surpassed ahead of schedule.
We offer a range of career programs to assist transitioning service members and military spouses, including the Amazon Technical Apprenticeship Program, AWS re/Start, Career Choice (our prepaid tuition program), and the Military Spouse Fellowship program. Additionally, veterans and military spouses working at Amazon have access to fellowships, mentorships, military spouse support, and deployment benefits.
At Amazon, we recognize the unique skills, experiences, and perspectives that veterans and military spouses bring to our workforce. Our support goes beyond hiring—we're dedicated to supporting their career growth, accommodating the military lifestyle, and giving back to the community that has given so much to our country.
