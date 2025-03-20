Customers have told us they want more flexibility and control over their Amazon shopping experience, which is why we offer a number of delivery and return options from home, to work,

or places they frequent

. With the addition of more than 90 Army and Air Force installations, Amazon now has a network of more than 25,000 pickup locations in the U.S. This new option is designed with convenience in mind, helping those who serve our country by reducing the need for unnecessary trips off-base.