5 ways AWS re/Start training prepares people for careers in cloud computing

AWS re/Start is preparing a diverse pool of individuals around the world to fill a wide range of in-demand roles. With interactive experience in AWS Cloud, graduates have the skills and knowledge they need to add value for employers. Training is free for learners and covers the cost of the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, which validates cloud fluency and foundational AWS knowledge for potential employers.When longtime accountant Ariana Demel started to feel like her career trajectory plateaued, she looked for ways to break into Seattle’s tech industry. But like many people, Demel wasn’t sure where to start.Ariana Demel connects with fellow AWS re/Start learners during training.“I didn't know whether to enroll in a course or go back and get a second bachelor's degree,” said Demel. “I still have the student loans out there from my first degree, so adding more educational debt to my load wasn't really an option for me.”When her partner told her about AWS re/Start, Demel was encouraged by the financial benefits and the program’s commitment to its learners’ success—regardless of their tech experience. Demel is now one of the members of Seattle’s first AWS re/Start cohort, and she says the training has been life-changing.