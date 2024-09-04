From accredited high school programs to college degrees, Career Choice offers hourly employees opportunities to go back to school and progress in their careers.
There are many factors that can impact when, where, and how someone pursues an education. But one thing that remains true for all students, regardless of age and life circumstance, is the positive effect that education can have on their careers.
Amazon recognizes—and celebrates—the fact that people approach schooling in varying ways. In fact, thanks to its education and career advancement benefit, Career Choice, Amazon has empowered over 200,000 employees since the program launched to earn their high school/GED diplomas, associate and bachelor’s degrees, as well as certifications to transition into in-demand careers.
Career Choice provides prepaid tuition as well as reimbursements of books and fees, so that Amazon employees like Crystal from Texas, and Franklin, an immigrant from Venezuela, can get access to advancing their education and, with it, move up to different positions within Amazon. With a school network of more than 600 education partners globally, eligible Amazon employees enjoy the flexibility to select their own program, as well as their learning modality, and study at their own pace. Through partnerships with select universities, coupled with other internal initiatives such as Amazon’s Campus Next program, Career Choice equips learners with the foundation they need to complete their education and make their professional aspirations a reality.
Learn more about the unique opportunities to return to school that Amazon employees enjoy thanks to Career Choice—and meet a few graduates who have leveraged the program to build the careers of their dreams in the process.
High school diploma/GED
High school/GED programs are a springboard to further education and career opportunities. Offered in collaboration with select nationwide partner schools, Career Choice provides access to online programs taught by certified teachers and include advisors and tutors to support participants every step of the way.
When Crystal Block of Dallas, Texas, joined Amazon in 2020, she had only completed school through the 8th grade. “I’d dropped out of school 27 years ago,” she explained. On learning about Career Choice, her aspiration to earn a high school diploma was reignited. So, at 42 years old, Block enrolled in Career Choice’s high school diploma program with Career Online High School, and set out to change her life. “My self-esteem was a little bit low,” she said, adding that Career Choice gave her not only the academic preparation, but the confidence in herself to apply for—and obtain—a role as a learning trainer. For Block, discovering that she’s a straight-A student later in life has made the sky the limit. Her high school diploma in hand, Block is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human resources also through Career Choice.
College + Campus Next
Career Choice also offers employees the opportunity to pursue undergraduate academic certificates, as well as associate and bachelor’s degrees. For Career Choice graduate Sav Phifer, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology and human resources from the University of North Texas opened a world of opportunity. From a small town in rural Texas, Phifer began her journey with Amazon in 2021. She joined Career Choice when she discovered that, through the program, she could receive college tuition assistance, and thus fulfill her lifelong dream of earning a bachelor’s degree. In partnership with Amazon’s Campus Next program, Career Choice also ensures that students gain the firsthand, practical experience that they need to stand out as candidates in the job market. During her senior year, Phifer seized the chance to gain hands-on experience through an internship with Amazon's Campus Next program, which enabled her to earn college credits that helped her graduate early. Through her participation in Career Choice and Campus Next, Phifer proudly earned her bachelor's degree and was promoted to an area manager role.
“Career Choice has changed my life by allowing me to get a head start on my career,” said Phifer. “Campus Next prepared me for not only associate interaction, but as well as interaction with other operation managers.”
Pathways
Career Choice’s Pathways programs are designed to equip employees with the practical knowledge and skills they need to land a new job in high-demand industries. Ranging from IT Support to Pharmacy to Mechatronics, programs are carefully selected to ensure that the career paths offered are conducive to sought-after jobs. Since their launch in 2012, over 113,000 employees have pursued certifications through Career Choice’s Pathways upskilling programs.
For Franklin Graterol, Career Choice’s Pathways program in software development proved to be the opportunity of a lifetime. Originally from Venezuela, Graterol immigrated to the U.S. six years ago. He joined Amazon in 2019 as a temporary Delivery Station associate. It wasn’t long until Graterol, who knew he wanted to be a software developer, learned about Career Choice and signed up. “I’d always had an interest in software development and tech as a whole, and I wanted to transition into a role like that, and the Career Choice program really seemed interesting and something that I wanted to do,” he said. By participating in a software development program through Career Choice education partner Merit America, Graterol gained the academic foundation and confidence he needed to get into an Amazon upskilling program. With those credentials in place, Graterol was then able to be promoted to his current role as a software development engineer (SDE) in Seattle. “I never thought I would get to this point when I started at Amazon,” he said, adding, “I’m really happy with how things are right now.”
Learn more about how thousands of Amazon employees are landing higher-paying jobs through Career Choice.