For Franklin Graterol, Career Choice’s Pathways program in software development proved to be the opportunity of a lifetime. Originally from Venezuela, Graterol immigrated to the U.S. six years ago. He joined Amazon in 2019 as a temporary Delivery Station associate. It wasn’t long until Graterol, who knew he wanted to be a software developer, learned about Career Choice and signed up. “I’d always had an interest in software development and tech as a whole, and I wanted to transition into a role like that, and the Career Choice program really seemed interesting and something that I wanted to do,” he said. By participating in a software development program through Career Choice education partner Merit America, Graterol gained the academic foundation and confidence he needed to get into an Amazon upskilling program. With those credentials in place, Graterol was then able to be promoted to his current role as a software development engineer (SDE) in Seattle. “I never thought I would get to this point when I started at Amazon,” he said, adding, “I’m really happy with how things are right now.”