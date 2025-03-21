Amazon’s week-long Big Spring Sale 2025 is back from March 25-31. During the seven-day event, customers will have the opportunity to shop incredible deals across more than 35 categories—from fashion and beauty to outdoor furniture and garden supplies, including end-of-season deals from our Outlet store.
Amazon Haul purchases will also be 50% off for a limited time. The engaging shopping experience, available in the Amazon Shopping app and mobile website, showcases budget-friendly products across a wide variety of categories—all priced at $20 or less, with the majority priced $10 and under, and some as low as $1. Perfect for seasonal refreshes, orders over $25 qualify for free shipping with delivery in one to two weeks. Customers in the U.S. can enjoy instant savings during the Big Spring Haul event as the limited-time offer is automatically applied at checkout. Explore Amazon Haul for incredible deals on trending items, all at crazy low prices.
While all customers can shop Big Spring Sale, Prime members can look for the “Prime Spring Deal” badge to find exclusive savings only available to members. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime in the U.S. for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Prime also offers discounted membership options that provide all of the benefits of a regular Prime membership. Young adults ages 18-24 and higher education students can try Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access for 30-days and then pay $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.
Learn more about Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025—and don’t forget to check back March 25-31 for great deals.
