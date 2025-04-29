Last year’s event saw

record-breaking sales

and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous

Prime Day

event. Independent sellers–most of which are small and medium-sized businesses–who make up more than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store and help make Amazon’s wide selection possible, sold more than 200 million items during the 2024 Prime Day event. Amazon also hit another milestone last year by delivering at our

fastest speeds ever

for Prime members globally in 2024 and delivered more than 9 billion items the same day or next day, getting customers what they need, when they need it. And it’s not just time that customers are saving, Prime members worldwide also saved nearly $95 billion on fast, free delivery. In the U.S., that means Prime members saved on average over $500 on their deliveries last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership fee.