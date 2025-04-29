Prime members can look forward to some of Amazon’s best deals of the summer during our Prime Day 2025 event. We’re offering members discounts on some of the hottest brands, socially trending items, creator favorites, and Amazon-exclusive products to make this July's event even more valuable for members.
As part of their membership, Prime members will be able to take advantage of deep discounts across more than 35 categories including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel and get their shopping done early for Back-to-School, avoiding the lines and enjoying fast, free delivery with Prime. We know members love savings, so we are working hard around the world to offer the hottest deals from new brands and trending products you can only shop on Amazon.
Prime Day 2025 will return to the following countries this year: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. For the first time, Prime members in Ireland can shop Prime Day deals on amazon.ie.
Last year’s event saw record-breaking sales and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous Prime Day event. Independent sellers–most of which are small and medium-sized businesses–who make up more than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store and help make Amazon’s wide selection possible, sold more than 200 million items during the 2024 Prime Day event. Amazon also hit another milestone last year by delivering at our fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally in 2024 and delivered more than 9 billion items the same day or next day, getting customers what they need, when they need it. And it’s not just time that customers are saving, Prime members worldwide also saved nearly $95 billion on fast, free delivery. In the U.S., that means Prime members saved on average over $500 on their deliveries last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership fee.
We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event!