5 things you might not know about your Prime membership

To say there are a lot of advantages and perks that come with a Prime membership is something of an understatement. Prime saves members money every day with free delivery, exclusive deals, prescription savings, and quality entertainment.
Some of the benefits that come with a membership are well known, like fast-free shipping and exclusive access to deals during shopping events like Prime Big Deal Days. But there are also a handful of hidden gems that come with a membership you may not know about.
Here are a few of those lesser-known perks and benefits.
1.You can share your membership
Amazon Household allows you to connect members of your family to a single Amazon Prime subscription so that as many as two adults, four teens, and four kids under 13 can share the benefits of a Prime membership. Amazon Household members can share free Prime delivery, Prime Video streaming, free books with Prime Reading, early access to Lightning deals, and more. Take note, children can't shop on Amazon, but teens can have their own Amazon login to shop or stream content while still keeping their parents informed.
2.Free shipping benefits beyond Amazon.com
Enjoy the delivery perks of Prime when shopping elsewhere like at Zappos where you automatically get free expedited shipping on all orders. A fan of Shopbop? You’re in luck there as well—enjoy free two-day shipping and next day shipping at shopbop.com. Prime members also get free standard shipping on all Woot! orders and free express shipping on Shirt.Woot purchases.
3.You can store photos with ease
Prime members get unlimited full-resolution photo storage, 5 GB for video, and free shipping on prints. Plus, you can easily order printed products or use Amazon Photos to personalize their Echo Show or FireTV.
4.You can get video games (and books, movies, and music) delivered on the day of release
Fans understand: If you’ve been waiting months for a video game to be released, you want to get it the moment it’s available. That’s where Prime’s Release-Date Delivery comes in. When pre-ordering select music, movies, books and video games, you can choose Release-Date-Delivery at checkout. For Amazon Prime members, Release-Date Delivery is free when you select Two-Day Shipping. Be sure to check out all the entertainment benefits available to Prime members, including Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and Amazon Music.
5.You can try clothes for free before you buy them
Not sure what size you need? We have you covered. Prime Try Before You Buy is a Prime-exclusive program where you can try eligible items from women's, men's, kids', and baby clothing, shoes, and accessories before you buy them. You have seven days to try the items at home and we'll only charge for the items you keep.
How to join Prime
If you’re not yet a Prime member, Amazon offers a 30-day trial so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you. A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.
Prime Access is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.
Next, learn more about the benefits of a Prime membership, and read everything you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days, a Prime member-exclusive shopping event