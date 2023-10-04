5 things you might not know about your Prime membership

To say there are a lot of advantages and perks that come with a Prime membership is something of an understatement. Prime saves members money every day with free delivery, exclusive deals, prescription savings, and quality entertainment.

Some of the benefits that come with a membership are well known, like fast-free shipping and exclusive access to deals during shopping events like Prime Big Deal Days. But there are also a handful of hidden gems that come with a membership you may not know about.

Here are a few of those lesser-known perks and benefits.