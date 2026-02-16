“Are we still living up to it? I think so. I think so. I've been here for 20 years. As my colleague Russ [Grandinetti] says, ‘There was never a Camelot where we were perfect. Our leadership principles were always the behaviors that we aspired to live by when we were at our best.’ But the way that we do that is we keep on communicating them and talking them and teaching them. And I try to do that every day.”