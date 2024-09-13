For a leadership team offsite in 2012, the participants were asked to come to the meeting with a two-page document on any topic they wanted. Doug wrote about his belief that Amazon’s biggest opportunity to grow was through low-priced everyday essentials. In 2012, most of these items fell into a category that was known internally as CRaP (Can’t Realize A Profit) because the cost to pick, pack, and ship was greater than the product’s margin. To make them a more viable part of Amazon’s business would mean lowering Amazon’s overall cost to serve, the all-in cost to get an item in our store to a customer, and delivering these everyday essential items faster to customers. “This is where we've got big opportunity to grow—through lower price, everyday essentials,” Doug wrote. “That’s our destiny.” When Doug took on the role of Stores CEO in 2022, lowering our cost to serve (a term he introduced into the Amazon lexicon) was one of his top priorities. In 2023, Amazon reduced its cost to serve by the largest amount ever, and the first time since 2018. This has also allowed Amazon to grow its selection of products, especially low-priced products. “When cost to serve rises, it puts a handbrake on our business because it basically limits the selection and limits the prices that we can offer in our store,” Doug says. “But when we bring down cost to serve, that unlocks growth by increasing the number and types of products sellers and vendors can sell on Amazon. That’s great for customers and, of course, our sellers too." Those independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, account for more than 60% of Amazon’s sales.

