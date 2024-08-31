To help accelerate this innovation and the benefits it will provide to Amazon customers and beyond, we have a new commercial agreement with Covariant. Covariant is a Bay Area-based company that builds advanced AI models that enable robots to see, reason, and act on the world around them, supporting a number of different warehouse automation tasks. What we admire about the Covariant team is their iterative and customer-focused approach to developing technologies that solve the toughest challenges in warehouse automation and their deep understanding of that end-to-end process. Through our agreement, Amazon is receiving a non-exclusive license to Covariant’s robotic foundation models. Covariant’s models will help drive new ways to generalize how our robotic systems learn and provide dynamic opportunities for how we use automation to make our operations safer and better deliver for customers. As part of this effort, Amazon plans to grow its AI and robotics team in the Bay Area to tap into world class talent and advance the latest in automation.