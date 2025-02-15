Sasha was abducted along with his mother, grandmother, and girlfriend in the October 7, 2023 attacks, during which his father was killed. His mother, grandmother, and girlfriend were released in November 2023. Since we learned of Sasha and his family’s abduction, we’ve had a dedicated team working behind the scenes with experts to support efforts to secure their release and to ensure that we did the right thing for them and their safety (including painfully not commenting publicly for fear that we would negatively impact their ability to be released or how they were treated in captivity).