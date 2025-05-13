Amazon Web Services (AWS) and HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia’s newly created company responsible for driving AI innovation across the Kingdom and globally, today announced plans to invest $5 billion-plus in a strategic partnership to build a groundbreaking “AI Zone” in the Kingdom. This first-of-a-kind AI Zone will bring together multiple innovative capabilities, including dedicated AWS AI infrastructure and servers with world-class semiconductors, UltraCluster networks for faster AI training and inference, AWS services like SageMaker and Bedrock, and AI application services such as

Amazon Q

to advance Saudi Arabia’s mission to be a world leader in AI.