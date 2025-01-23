Amazon will hold a conference call to discuss its Q4 2024 financial results on February 6 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.
The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.

