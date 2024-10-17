Held its annual Prime Big Deal Days shopping event, with record sales, number of items sold, and Prime member participation, saving Prime members more than $1 billion with deals across its Store.

Announced its first-ever fuel savings offer for Prime, saving U.S. members 10 cents a gallon on fuel at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm locations.

Expanded its selection of brands with AllSaints, Beats x Kim, Estée Lauder, kate spade new york, and more.

Announced plans to expand Amazon Pharmacy Same-Day Delivery of medications to nearly half the U.S. in 2025 by accelerating the roll out of new pharmacies in 20 more U.S. cities by the end of next year.

Launched new memory-optimized, compute-optimized, and general purpose Amazon EC2 instances based on AWS’s latest generation Graviton4 processor , which delivers 75% more memory bandwidth and 30% better compute performance than the previous generation Graviton chips.

Launched Oracle Database@AWS for customers to easily and quickly migrate Oracle workloads to dedicated infrastructure on AWS with minimal to no database or application changes.

Entered a strategic collaboration with Databricks to accelerate the development of custom models built with Databricks Mosaic AI on AWS, and for Databricks to leverage AWS Trainium chips as the preferred AI chip to help customers improve price-performance when building generative AI applications.

Signed AWS agreements with several large enterprise companies such as The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Booking.com, Capital One, Datadog, Epic Games, Fast Retailing, Itaú Unibanco, Luma AI, National Australia Bank, Sony, T-Mobile, Toyota, and Veeva.

Launched Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to positive reviews from customers and critics alike, ranking as Prime Video’s most-watched returning season ever by hours watched.

Drew more than 17 million viewers to the Cowboys-Giants Thursday Night Football game, the most-streamed NFL regular season game ever.

Added Apple TV+ to Prime Video’s collection of over 100 add-on subscription channels in the U.S.

Announced a new Kindle lineup , including a reimagined Kindle Scribe with generative AI, the Kindle Colorsoft with a color display, and the fastest Kindle Paperwhite ever.

Announced investments in the Delivery Service Partner program of $2.1 billion in North America to support safety programs, training, incentives, and more, as well as 25 billion yen in Japan to support last mile delivery innovation, and safety and technology for drivers.

Announced plans to hire 250,000 people across its U.S. operations ahead of the holiday season . All seasonal employees earn at least $18 per hour and have access to comprehensive benefits like health care.

Announced plans for AWS to invest £8 billion over five years in the UK , supporting 14,000 jobs annually.

Removed plastic air pillows from all delivery packaging at fulfillment centers globally, including expanding its use of paper filler made from 100% recycled content across North America to replace plastic air pillows.