I’m always humbled by the incredible teams across

Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program

making magic for customers. This program started in 2018 to empower small business entrepreneurs to grow thriving delivery companies. Since then, I’ve loved watching over 4,400 passionate owners build and scale their businesses, create 390,000 driving jobs, and generate $58 billion in total revenue for their companies. These leaders have grown teams of drivers who show up every day for Amazon customers and their communities, and I’m equally appreciative of all they do (I remind Alexa to

"thank my driver"

at every possible opportunity). As we head into the holiday shopping months ahead, I’m deeply appreciative of the crucial role these entrepreneurs and their teams play in delivering millions of packages every day, helping ensure Amazon customers receive their orders safely and reliably.