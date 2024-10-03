All seasonal employees earn at least $18 per hour and have access to benefits like health care from the first day on the job.
The holiday season is always exciting for Amazon and our customers, and it’s a time when we create a lot of new jobs for people who want to earn extra money for a few months or kick off a career at Amazon. This year, we're hiring for 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across our customer fulfillment and transportation operations in the U.S., and we’re excited to welcome new teammates across the country.
We’re also looking forward to welcoming back many familiar faces—each season we see many individuals come back year after year to be a part of the holiday season here at Amazon. In fact, nearly one-third of people who have come to work at Amazon as a holiday hire return. Whatever someone’s personal circumstances may be, Amazon has an opportunity for them.
The details vary depending on the role, but all of our jobs offer great pay, flexible schedules, and access to a range of benefits. For those joining us in full-time roles, benefits include health care from the first day at Amazon and education programs like Career Choice—where we’ll pre-pay tuition for our teammates to earn college degrees or certificates, helping them build their careers for the long term (whether with us or another company).
A great example of an employee who found a long-term career at Amazon is Liv Uribe, currently based out of Washington state. She started in a seasonal role at the PHX5 fulfillment center in 2011 and, after nine promotions, is now a Senior Regional Human Resources Manager. “The seasonal position allowed me to get my foot in the door at Amazon,” said Liv. “I loved the company and the people I worked with, and saw the opportunities to grow, so I pursued a full-time role after that first holiday season."
Investing in our team
We’re investing $2.2 billion into additional pay for our fulfillment and transportation employees, bringing the average total compensation to more than $29 per hour when you include the value of their elected benefits (things like health care from the first day on the job). All seasonal employees earn at least $18 per hour, and have access to comprehensive benefits like health care coverage as soon as they begin working. While a seasonal or part-time role can be great for someone looking to make some extra income over the holidays, if an employee is looking for career growth, these jobs can be a great way to see if Amazon is a good long-term fit for them. Seasonal employees who stay at the company can see an average pay increase of 15% over their first three years with us.
In addition to some of the benefits mentioned above, Amazon also provides employees access to earned pay at any time; health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (six weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.
Applying for a role at Amazon
We’re making it easier than ever to get a job at Amazon through a quick and easy process where you can receive a contingent job offer immediately when you apply. If you're looking to make some money with a part-time role in as little as 20 hours a week, or to start an Amazon career, check out our current openings at amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for job alerts. Open roles are posted throughout the holiday season and fill up quickly so be sure to check back for updates.