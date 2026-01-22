Prime Video has become a go-to destination for young-adult content, offering everything from faithful book adaptations to original stories that capture the intensity, drama, and emotion of the teen experience. Whether you’re looking for summer romance, royal love affairs, or tales of self-discovery, these titles deliver compelling stories with characters navigating the challenges of growing up.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.
‘Culpa Nuestra’
The third installment in the passionate Culpa trilogy follows the complicated relationship between Noah and Nick as they face new obstacles that test their love. This Spanish-language film brings the best-selling novels to life with emotional performances and a story about how past traumas can affect present relationships.
‘We Were Liars’
Based on E. Lockhart’s twisty novel, this psychological thriller follows Cadence Sinclair as she returns to her family’s private island two years after an accident she can’t remember, determined to uncover the truth about what happened that summer. The series maintains the book’s shocking reveals while exploring themes of privilege, family secrets, and unreliable memory.
‘Maxton Hall’
This German series, adapted from the popular Save Me books, explores the forbidden romance between Ruby Bell, a scholarship student, and James Beaufort, the wealthy heir to a prestigious family, as they navigate class differences and family expectations at an elite boarding school. Their relationship challenges social boundaries in this addictive teen drama.
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’
When the son of the first U.S. woman President and a British prince turn their public rivalry into a secret romance, they must navigate political consequences and personal discovery. This adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best seller (whose sequel has since been announced) combines rom-com charm with thoughtful exploration of identity, duty, and finding love across differences.
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’
Set in the 1970s rock scene, this adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel chronicles the meteoric rise and mysterious breakup of a fictional band led by charismatic singer Daisy Jones. With authentic period details and original music performed by the cast, the series captures the creative passion, personal conflicts, and cultural moment of rock’s golden era.
‘The Idea of You’
Based on Robinne Lee’s novel, this film stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mother who begins an unexpected romance with the much-younger lead singer of a popular boy band, forcing both to confront age differences, public scrutiny, and their own preconceptions about love. The story resonates with themes of self-rediscovery and following your heart regardless of expectations.
‘The Map That Leads to You’
This romantic drama, adapted from a J.P. Monninger novel, follows recent college graduate Heather as she embarks on a European adventure and falls for Jack, a mysterious traveler with secrets of his own. Their whirlwind romance across stunning European landscapes becomes a journey of self-discovery as they both confront their pasts and uncertain futures.
‘The Runarounds’
The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break—falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way.
