Prime Video has become a go-to destination for young-adult content, offering everything from faithful book adaptations to original stories that capture the intensity, drama, and emotion of the teen experience. Whether you’re looking for summer romance, royal love affairs, or tales of self-discovery, these titles deliver compelling stories with characters navigating the challenges of growing up.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

A scene from The Summer I Turned Pretty with two people with lanyards standing in front of a bus, dressed casually for summer
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.
Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video

‘Culpa Nuestra’

A scene from Culpa Nuestra with a young woman with long brown hair at elegant outdoor event
The third installment in the passionate Culpa trilogy follows the complicated relationship between Noah and Nick as they face new obstacles that test their love. This Spanish-language film brings the best-selling novels to life with emotional performances and a story about how past traumas can affect present relationships.
Stream Culpa Nuestra on Prime Video

‘We Were Liars’

A scene from We Were Liars with blonde woman and man in pink shirt with surprised look at outdoor meal
Based on E. Lockhart’s twisty novel, this psychological thriller follows Cadence Sinclair as she returns to her family’s private island two years after an accident she can’t remember, determined to uncover the truth about what happened that summer. The series maintains the book’s shocking reveals while exploring themes of privilege, family secrets, and unreliable memory.
Stream We Were Liars on Prime Video

‘Maxton Hall’

Students from the Maxton Hall title in upscale uniforms at private institution
This German series, adapted from the popular Save Me books, explores the forbidden romance between Ruby Bell, a scholarship student, and James Beaufort, the wealthy heir to a prestigious family, as they navigate class differences and family expectations at an elite boarding school. Their relationship challenges social boundaries in this addictive teen drama.
Stream Maxton Hall on Prime Video

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

A scene of Red, White & Royal Blue with two men in formal attire covered in cake debris
When the son of the first U.S. woman President and a British prince turn their public rivalry into a secret romance, they must navigate political consequences and personal discovery. This adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best seller (whose sequel has since been announced) combines rom-com charm with thoughtful exploration of identity, duty, and finding love across differences.
Stream Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

A scene from Daisy Jones and the Six with two people engaged in conversation at a rustic diner table
Set in the 1970s rock scene, this adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel chronicles the meteoric rise and mysterious breakup of a fictional band led by charismatic singer Daisy Jones. With authentic period details and original music performed by the cast, the series captures the creative passion, personal conflicts, and cultural moment of rock’s golden era.
Stream Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video

‘The Idea of You’

A scene from The Idea of You with Young couple in intense moment, man with arm tattoos
Based on Robinne Lee’s novel, this film stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mother who begins an unexpected romance with the much-younger lead singer of a popular boy band, forcing both to confront age differences, public scrutiny, and their own preconceptions about love. The story resonates with themes of self-rediscovery and following your heart regardless of expectations.
Stream The Idea of You on Prime Video

‘The Map That Leads to You’

A scene from The Map That Leads to You with a couple sitting closely on rocky outcrop against blue sky
This romantic drama, adapted from a J.P. Monninger novel, follows recent college graduate Heather as she embarks on a European adventure and falls for Jack, a mysterious traveler with secrets of his own. Their whirlwind romance across stunning European landscapes becomes a journey of self-discovery as they both confront their pasts and uncertain futures.
Stream The Map That Leads to You on Prime Video
‘The Runarounds’

A scene from The Runarounds with a teenage band performing outdoors with guitars and microphones
The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break—falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way.
Stream The Runarounds on Prime Video
