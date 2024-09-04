Watch all six episodes of the first season of the hit show on Prime Video now.
Based on Mona Kasten’s popular Save You book trilogy, the popular Prime Video series Maxton Hall follows Ruby, a quick-witted scholarship student who unwittingly witnesses a secret at her private British boarding school. Arrogant millionaire heir James is determined to silence her, but their clash ignites a surprising spark between the two.
Season 1 of the hit German series—which was the most successful International Original series in Prime Video history—stars Harriet-Herbig Matten, Damian Hardung, and Fedja van Huêt. It was directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger, and produced by Markus Brunnemann, Ceylan Yildirim, and Katja Hartwig. All six episodes of the first season are available to watch on Prime Video worldwide.
Since its launch on May 9, 2024, the first season of the series achieved the largest first week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history, reaching the number 1 spot on the Prime Video Charts in over 120 countries and territories.
In June, Amazon announced that the popular show has been renewed for a second season, which will be based on the second part of the bestselling novel series Save You.
How to stream ‘Maxton Hall—The World Between Us’ on Prime Video
What else is on Prime Video?
And that’s not all. New content is uploaded to Prime Video constantly, so there’s always something fresh for you to stream.