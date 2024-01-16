The hit film Saltburn—a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell—is available to stream on Prime Video.

Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. It was nominated for two Golden Globes Awards and three Critics Choice Awards.

The film follows Oliver Quick (Keoghan), a student at Oxford University who is struggling to figure out his place there. Oliver finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, the sprawling estate belonging to his eccentric family, for a summer to remember.



How to watch ‘Saltburn’ on Prime Video

Saltburn is available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Saltburn, alongside a vast library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.



What else is on Prime Video?

Included in a Prime membership are titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Dead Ringers, My Policeman, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Boys. Also available on Prime Video to rent or buy are titles like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The entire library is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

