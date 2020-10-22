Authors
Amazon started as a book store, and taking care of authors is at the heart of our company. We’re committed to supporting independent authors by helping them find readers and grow their revenues with services like Kindle Direct Publishing. KDP enables authors to self-publish and distribute their books to millions of readers around the world, and earn up to 70% of every sale in royalties.
Our mission is to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. Our teams in Seattle, New York, Grand Haven, London, Luxembourg, Paris, Madrid, Milan, and Munich publish emerging, bestselling, and critically acclaimed authors in digital, print, and audio formats. With Amazon’s drive for innovation and passion for books, we merge technology and art to support our authors and help their stories change the world.
For authors around the world, sharing their story with readers is a lifelong dream. In 2007, Amazon launched Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) to make it easier for authors to fulfill that dream. KDP offers a free, easy, and fast way to self-publish eBooks and paperbacks. With KDP, the power of publishing is accessible to authors worldwide, allowing a more robust and diverse set of voices to share stories with a wider audience than ever before.
Since 2009, Amazon Literary Partnership has provided more than $13 million to organizations across the country that empower writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive. At Amazon, we believe in the power of words to transform lives and we are honored to be able to support the writing community.
“Just write a bad book and learn from it”
How 50 pages written in downtime from military service led to a series of popular books.