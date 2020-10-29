Empowerment

Delivery partners

Launched in 2018, there are now more than 1,700 Delivery Service Partners across the U.S., Canada, UK, Spain, and Germany who have created over 100,000 jobs in their communities. They’ve delivered more than 2.2 billion packages worldwide and generated over $5 billion in revenue for their small businesses. In 2020, we announced a new diversity grant to help reduce the barriers to entry for Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs—a $1 million commitment toward funding startup costs, offering $10,000 for each qualified candidate to build their own businesses in the U.S.