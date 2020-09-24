Back to Amazon
© 1996-2020 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Subscribe

Delivery Partners

In 2018, we launched our Delivery Service Partner program to share our experience in operations and logistics to aspiring entrepreneurs. The program empowered these entrepreneurs to build their own last mile delivery companies from the ground up with the support infrastructure, technology, and a suite of exclusive services. This has enabled many to create thriving small businesses and deliver for customers.
Getting started
  • A smiling man holds boxes while people in the background load a truck.

    Powered by Amazon

    Since launching in 2018, there are now more Delivery Service Partners across the U.S., Canada, UK, Spain, and Germany who have created over 100,000 jobs in their communities. They’ve delivered more than 2.2 billion packages worldwide and generated over $5 billion in revenue for their small businesses.
    Watch now
  • A cargo van decorated with the Amazon smile logo and the word "Prime."

    $1 Million Diversity Grant

    These grants are designed to help reduce the barriers to entry for Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs. We’re committing $1 million toward funding startup costs, offering $10,000 for each qualified candidate to build their own businesses in the U.S. With the launch of this grant program, we’re investing in building a future for diverse business owners to serve their communities.
    Learn more
  • 20190515DSPEmpowerment_blog_15.JPG

    They Own Their Success

    More than 1,700 Amazon Delivery Service Partners are delivering smiles to customers across their communities. They are great coaches and mentors who have built teams that have delivered packages worldwide, using more than 50,000 Prime branded last mile vehicles.
    Get started
Two navy Mercedes-Benz vehicles with Amazon Prime branding on the side. Behind them, dozens of identical additional vehicles.
Transportation

Amazon orders 20,000 vans for small businesses

Amazon and Mercedes-Benz announce a partnership to supply Amazon Delivery Service Partners with delivery vans.
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
