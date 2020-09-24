Delivery Partners
In 2018, we launched our Delivery Service Partner program to share our experience in operations and logistics to aspiring entrepreneurs. The program empowered these entrepreneurs to build their own last mile delivery companies from the ground up with the support infrastructure, technology, and a suite of exclusive services. This has enabled many to create thriving small businesses and deliver for customers.
Getting started
-
Since launching in 2018, there are now more Delivery Service Partners across the U.S., Canada, UK, Spain, and Germany who have created over 100,000 jobs in their communities. They’ve delivered more than 2.2 billion packages worldwide and generated over $5 billion in revenue for their small businesses.
-
These grants are designed to help reduce the barriers to entry for Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs. We’re committing $1 million toward funding startup costs, offering $10,000 for each qualified candidate to build their own businesses in the U.S. With the launch of this grant program, we’re investing in building a future for diverse business owners to serve their communities.
-
More than 1,700 Amazon Delivery Service Partners are delivering smiles to customers across their communities. They are great coaches and mentors who have built teams that have delivered packages worldwide, using more than 50,000 Prime branded last mile vehicles.
Amazon orders 20,000 vans for small businesses
Amazon and Mercedes-Benz announce a partnership to supply Amazon Delivery Service Partners with delivery vans.