This year we’re excited to be investing an additional $1.9B in the DSP program, bringing our total investment over the last seven years to $16.7B. We anticipate that Amazon’s investments over the past two years will have helped DSPs increase pay by an average of 13%, and that this year’s investment will help DSPs increase driver pay to a national average of nearly $23 per hour, depending on DSP and their location. Many DSPs are already paying above that, and our increased DSP rates will continue to support them in their efforts to recruit and retain high-performing teams, which is essential for building sustainable delivery businesses. We’re proud to continue our investments and love seeing how DSPs use them to further strengthen their teams and businesses.

