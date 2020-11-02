Back to Amazon
Disaster Relief

Amazon’s disaster relief efforts utilize our global logistics capabilities to provide the fastest, most effective aid. These strengths enable us to ship Amazon-donated items, and items donated by partners, to communities as soon as possible after a natural disaster. Since 2017, Amazon has donated more than 10.7 million relief items to support people impacted by over 50 natural disasters around the world.

Every year, people around the world are impacted by natural disasters—from hurricanes in the U.S. to floods in India—and Amazon is there to quickly help.

We have filled cargo jets and shipped truckloads of Amazon-donated items to communities ravaged by natural disasters, and we’ve made it easy for customers to donate products through Amazon.com. Amazon Web Services enables disaster response organizations to access cloud services at the edge, even in the harshest conditions. The AWS Disaster Response Action Team allows customers to focus on mission-critical functions, while AWS implements deployable infrastructure based on customer need.
A Prime Air plane is being loaded with paletted supplies to be delivered and distributed within areas struck by a disaster.
Community

Amazon’s disaster relief doesn’t end with donations

By offering logistical assistance and teams of volunteers, Amazon is committed to providing post-disaster relief in areas where customers and employees live and work.
