Recent Updates
July 7, 2025 4:08 PM
Amazon aids Texas communities mourning losses after devastating floods
As the full devastating impact of Texas flooding emerges, Amazon is working closely with relief partners to meet the needs of affected communities. Our hearts are with those who have been impacted by the deadly flash floods, which took at least 95 lives over the Fourth of July weekend. Among the floods’ many tragedies were the lost lives of 27 children and counselors at a summer camp along the Guadalupe River, which rose 26 feet in less than an hour after pounding rain hit the Texas Hill Country.
As search and rescue efforts continue, Amazon is closely coordinating with local partners on the ground to assess and meet emerging needs. Ensuring the safety of our employees and partners is also a top priority. We have a 24/7 operation dedicated to providing alerts and up-to-date information when severe events like this occur to help inform our operational and relief decisions.
Delivering critical supplies and financial aid
Hours after the flooding, Amazon provided financial assistance to multiple nonprofit partners and coordinated the delivery of food and emergency supplies from Whole Foods Market to first responders and displaced survivors in Kerrville, Texas. To date, our partners in response have included:
As we closely monitor the situation, we will mobilize our resources in collaboration with our partners and stand ready to support them as needed with the same robust logistics and technology that deliver goods to doorsteps every day.
Amazon's ongoing commitment to disaster relief
Since 2017, Amazon has donated and delivered more than 25 million relief items—including emergency supplies, hygiene kits, diapers, baby formula, and water—to support people impacted by more than 190 disasters worldwide. We operate 15 disaster relief hubs around the world to assist communities in crisis and deploy technology to help emergency responders assess and react to changing conditions.
Amazon will continue to work directly with our local partners in Texas to provide relief and close gaps in needs in the coming days and weeks. Learn more about Amazon's relief efforts around the world.