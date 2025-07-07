As the full devastating impact of Texas flooding emerges, Amazon is working closely with relief partners to meet the needs of affected communities. Our hearts are with those who have been impacted by the deadly flash floods, which took at least 95 lives over the Fourth of July weekend. Among the floods’ many tragedies were the lost lives of 27 children and counselors at a summer camp along the Guadalupe River, which rose 26 feet in less than an hour after pounding rain hit the Texas Hill Country.