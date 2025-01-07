“We are pleased and proud that Amazon Web Services, a world technology leader, has chosen to locate new data centers in Butts County,” said Russ Crumbley, chairman of the Butts County Board of Commissioners. “Their investment will be the most significant in Butts County history, and represents a truly collaborative effort for more than a year by the Butts County Board of Commissioners, the Development Authority of Butts County, the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority, and the Butts County School System. Each entity worked diligently with AWS to ensure that the investment—which will enable significant infrastructure improvements throughout our community—will benefit the citizens of Butts County for decades to come. We appreciate the hard work by all board members, staff, and those of our fellow local government entities who have worked tirelessly to get this project to the announcement stage, and we look forward to future partnerships in the years to come.”