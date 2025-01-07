Supported by local leaders, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to invest an estimated $11 billion to expand its infrastructure in Georgia to support cloud computing and AI technologies, underscoring the state’s continued rise as a technology powerhouse. This landmark investment is expected to create at least 550 new high-skilled jobs.
Generative AI is driving increased demand for advanced cloud infrastructure and compute power, and AWS’s investments will support the future of AI from data centers in Georgia. AWS data centers are flexible enough to efficiently run GPUs (graphics processing units) for traditional workloads or AI and machine learning models. This deployment of cutting-edge AI infrastructure will strengthen Georgia’s position as an innovation hub.
Amazon’s ongoing commitment to Georgia
For more than a decade, Amazon has been a driving force behind Georgia's economic growth, investing $18.5 billion in the state since 2010 and contributing $20.1 billion to the state's gross domestic product. This latest expansion is a testament to the state's thriving business ecosystem and talented workforce, which have enabled Amazon to support 34,000 full- and part-time jobs, as well as 44,700 indirect jobs. AWS’s planned investment is expected to create hundreds of new, direct AWS jobs in technical roles like data center engineers, network specialists, engineering operations managers, security specialists, and many more. In addition to these direct positions, AWS’s investment is also expected to support thousands of local construction jobs and positions in the data center supply chain.
Amazon's commitment to Georgia extends beyond just job creation. Through our Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta, our teams have been working with local organizations to use Amazon’s logistics and technologies to deliver essential supplies to those in need in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton. Since the storms made landfall, Amazon has delivered more than 40 truckloads of over 2.3 million essential items supporting 32 relief organizations, with the majority of items delivered within 72 hours from the request. And throughout these efforts, Amazon’s on-the-ground Response team used AWS technology to set up energy systems, establish connectivity, and conduct drone mapping of more than 3,000 acres in remote and heavily impacted areas to aid response operations and search-and-rescue missions.
The company has also made significant investments in renewable energy, with eight solar farms, including the Bulldog Solar farm, which was built in part by local solar technicians. Once fully operational, these projects will generate enough carbon-free energy to power an estimated 123,000 U.S. homes each year. Additionally, Amazon MGM Studios regularly films series in Georgia, including The Bondsman, The Pickup, and I Want You Back.
"AWS's ongoing infrastructure investments across the United States demonstrate our relentless commitment to powering our customers' digital innovation through cloud and AI technologies," said Roger Wehner, vice president of economic development at AWS. "We are delighted to expand our infrastructure into Georgia with this planned multibillion-dollar investment, which we expect to create more than 550 well-paying jobs and drive significant economic growth for the state. State and local leaders have cultivated an environment that enables companies like AWS to make bold, forward-looking investments. We are excited to deepen our partnership with the state of Georgia and contribute to the continued advancement of its thriving technology landscape."
Empowering local communities
AWS is dedicated to the communities where we build and operate our global infrastructure. We continuously invest where we operate by supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers.
“This is a historic day for Douglas County,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Commission Chairwoman. “We are pleased to welcome AWS to bring the most secure, resilient, and advanced cloud computing technology to the county, and with it hundreds of high-paying, high-tech jobs that will benefit our community and our citizens for the long term. This initial investment from AWS to expand its infrastructure here and support artificial intelligence technologies is a game-changer, and will result in our community being on the forefront of innovation, further establishing our state as a leader in technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence, which will empower businesses here and worldwide.”
“We are pleased and proud that Amazon Web Services, a world technology leader, has chosen to locate new data centers in Butts County,” said Russ Crumbley, chairman of the Butts County Board of Commissioners. “Their investment will be the most significant in Butts County history, and represents a truly collaborative effort for more than a year by the Butts County Board of Commissioners, the Development Authority of Butts County, the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority, and the Butts County School System. Each entity worked diligently with AWS to ensure that the investment—which will enable significant infrastructure improvements throughout our community—will benefit the citizens of Butts County for decades to come. We appreciate the hard work by all board members, staff, and those of our fellow local government entities who have worked tirelessly to get this project to the announcement stage, and we look forward to future partnerships in the years to come.”
Among the local training programs AWS offers to communities is a Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Workshop, which trains individuals in new fusion splicing techniques and equipment. In the fall of 2022, dozens of participants completed this program at Augusta Technical College. Learners earn a fusion splicing certificate and are immediately connected to employers seeking in-demand talent in the field of fiber broadband.
To benefit our communities in regions where we build and operate our global infrastructure, AWS launches long-term, innovative programs that will have a lasting positive impact. AWS will bring signature science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) education programs to Georgia that include Girls’ Tech Day, which inspires girls to pursue careers in technology; Think Big Spaces for students to get a hands-on approach to STEAM education; and more.
AWS chooses locations that provide robust utility infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and opportunities to support public services through increased tax revenue. Ultimately, we are committed to making a positive impact in Georgia through job creation, educational partnerships, sustainability initiatives, and community reinvestment.
AWS is proud to expand our operations in Georgia to help drive the next generation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI. We're grateful for the state and local leaders who have partnered with us, and we look forward to keeping Georgia at the leading edge of the digital age.
Trending news and stories