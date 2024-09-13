“Amazon has a long-term commitment to the state of Oregon, which includes helping to bring more renewable energy to the grid. Our work with GRID Alternatives will help expand access to renewable energy to eastern Oregon communities, and we’re excited to make that happen,” said Abhishek Sharma, head of energy strategy, AWS. “Our first wind farm investment in Oregon adds to the 2 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity Amazon has already enabled across the western U.S. grid. This has contributed to Amazon being the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy for four years running and will help Amazon remain on a path to utilizing 100% renewable energy for the electricity powering its operations by 2025.”