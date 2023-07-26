Back to Amazon
NewsAWS

7 free and low-cost AWS courses that can help you use generative AI

Written by Amazon Staff
3 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
A photo of a person looking at a laptop device. Operating on that device is the AWS "Amazon CodeWhisperer – Getting Started" course.
AWS skills trainings on generative AI offerings are available to everyone, with all levels of experience.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been a focus for Amazon for over 25 years, and many of the capabilities customers use with Amazon are driven by ML. Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently announced several new innovations to help customers use generative AI easily within their business.

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way our customers operate by increasing their efficiency, productivity, and ability to innovate. As ways of working continue to evolve, the need for cloud expertise is on the rise. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023 indicates that more than 75% of organizations plan to adopt big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence in the next five years.

New generative AI training courses for people of all roles and experience levels


We’re empowering learners, decision-makers, and AWS Partners to build their knowledge and skills with generative AI to help meet the demand for talent with the latest AI/ML technology. We now offer a collection of free and low-cost trainings to help people understand, implement, and begin using generative AI.

Whether you're a business leader interested in how generative AI can transform your business or a developer seeking to use generative AI to boost your productivity, we have training to help build your knowledge and practical skills with Amazon’s generative AI services. Training can be taken at your desired pace and the way you like to learn—from brief, on-demand videos to hands-on, interactive challenges in a secure, sandbox AWS environment. See below for our digital, on-demand training offerings by audience—developer and technical, and business and nontechnical.

While anyone can take any course, we designed them specifically for:
  • Developers who want to use Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI coding companion that uses generative AI to improve developer productivity
  • Engineers and data scientists who want to use generative AI by training and deploying foundation models (FMs)
  • Executives seeking to understand how generative AI can address their business challenges
  • AWS Partners helping their customers better understand generative AI services and customer use cases
Here are seven courses you can explore today to get started using generative AI.
Amazon CodeWhisperer – Getting Started
AWS skills trainings on generative AI offerings are available to everyone, with all levels of experience.
  • For developer and technical audiences
    Amazon CodeWhisperer – Getting Started
    Amazon CodeWhisperer – Getting Started is a free, self-paced digital course introducing learners to Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI coding companion designed to help developers get more done, faster. Learners are taught its capabilities, how to set it up, and begin using it in their coding programming language of choice.
    A photo of Amazon CodeWhisperer on a laptop device.
  • AWS Jam Journey – Build Using Amazon CodeWhisperer
    AWS Jam Journey – Build Using Amazon CodeWhisperer is a hands-on, interactive training designed to help DevOps professionals get practical experience building with Amazon CodeWhisperer through a series of challenges in a secure, sandboxed AWS environment. This offering is available with an AWS Skill Builder subscription.
    A photo of two students conversing in front of a laptop device.
    AWS launches a new artificial intelligence program for community colleges, minority-serving institutions, and HBCUs
    AWS Machine Learning University is now providing a new program that will help institutions serving historically underserved and underrepresented students deliver courses in next-gen tech with a free, comprehensive educator-enablement bootcamp and a curriculum based on the same courses Amazon uses to train its own developers and data scientists.
    Read more
  • Generative AI Foundations on AWS
    Generative AI Foundations on AWS is a free, on-demand technical deep-dive course designed for technologists already familiar with AI modeling. The course includes conceptual fundamentals, practical advice, and hands-on guidance to pre-train, fine-tune, and deploy state-of-the-art FMs on AWS and beyond.
  • Generative AI with Large Language Models
    Generative AI with Large Language Models is a hands-on course that AWS jointly developed with DeepLearning.AI and Andrew Ng, a pioneer in machine learning and education. This three-week course prepares data scientist and engineers to become experts in selecting, training, fine-tuning, and deploying large language models (LLMs) for real-world applications.
    A graphic that displays, "Generative AI with Large Language Models".
  • AWS PartnerCast – Building Generative AI on AWS
    AWS PartnerCast – Building Generative AI on AWS: Key Service Features and Demos dives deep into our generative AI services and capabilities on AWS, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and Amazon SageMaker, and how organizations can leverage them to help their customers.
  • For business and nontechnical audiences
    Generative AI for Executives
    Generative AI for Executives is a collection of free, brief, and easy-to-understand videos to help C-suite executives understand how generative AI can help address their business challenges and drive business growth.
    A photo of four employees meeting in a conference room. Language model coding is displayed on their devices.
  • AWS Partner: Generative AI on AWS Essentials (Business)
    AWS Partner: Generative AI on AWS Essentials (Business) teaches AWS Partner customer-facing professionals the basics of generative AI, examines key customer use cases and personas, and explains how generative AI on AWS helps customers reinvent their businesses.
    A person using a laptop.
    5 ways to enhance your career with cloud-computing skills from Amazon, whether you're a beginner or an expert
    From interactive gaming to online courses, Amazon offers a wealth of ways to master the cloud.
    Read more
We're just getting started. We’ll continue rolling out new courses and educational resources to help you make the most of generative AI capabilities.

We offer more than 80 courses and learning resources on AI/ML through AWS Skill Builder and AWS Educate, digital learning centers for learners of varying backgrounds and experiences. Many of these courses are part of AWS’s broader commitment to provide free cloud skills training to 29 million people globally by 2025.
AWS
