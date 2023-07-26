7 free and low-cost AWS courses that can help you use generative AI

New generative AI training courses for people of all roles and experience levels

Developers who want to use Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI coding companion that uses generative AI to improve developer productivity

Engineers and data scientists who want to use generative AI by training and deploying foundation models (FMs)

Executives seeking to understand how generative AI can address their business challenges

AWS Partners helping their customers better understand generative AI services and customer use cases

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been a focus for Amazon for over 25 years, and many of the capabilities customers use with Amazon are driven by ML. Amazon Web Services (AWS)to help customers use generative AI easily within their business.Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the way our customers operate by increasing their efficiency, productivity, and ability to innovate. As ways of working continue to evolve, the need for cloud expertise is on the rise. Theindicates that more than 75% of organizations plan to adopt big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence in the next five years.We’re empowering learners, decision-makers, and AWS Partners to build their knowledge and skills with generative AI to help meet the demand for talent with the latest AI/ML technology. We now offer a collection of free and low-cost trainings to help people understand, implement, and begin using generative AI.Whether you're a business leader interested in how generative AI can transform your business or a developer seeking to use generative AI to boost your productivity, we have training to help build your knowledge and practical skills with Amazon’s generative AI services. Training can be taken at your desired pace and the way you like to learn—from brief, on-demand videos to hands-on, interactive challenges in a secure, sandbox AWS environment. See below for our digital, on-demand training offerings by audience—developer and technical, and business and nontechnical.While anyone can take any course, we designed them specifically for:Here are seven courses you can explore today to get started using generative AI.