Anyone interested in using Amazon Q, a generative AI assistant for developers and businesses, now has more free tools to help them get up to speed—regardless of whether they have technical experience.

Two new courses—Amazon Q Developer Getting Started and Generative BI with Amazon Q in Quicksight—were announced at the AWS Summit in Los Angeles as part of Amazon’s “AI Ready” initiative to provide free AI skills training to 2 million people globally by 2025. AWS has launched a portfolio of free, self-paced courses on AWS Skill Builder, a digital learning center, to help the current and future workforce take advantage of Amazon Q.

“Q is the world’s most capable generative AI assistant,” Matt Wood, AWS’s vice president of AI products, said at the summit. “It is a catalyst for the transformation within your organization. We've seen massive productivity gains.“

Wood explained that Q is the “easy button” for generative AI. It can help users complete a series of tasks, move more quickly, and be more agile. Essentially, it removes the heavy lifting of repetitive day-to-day tasks.

“Q is a powerful way of delivering quick, relevant answers to your business questions,“ Wood said.



Free skills training to take advantage of Amazon Q

Amazon Q Developer Getting Started

Each of the new free courses takes about an hour to complete. They are part of the Amazon Q learning plan.



In addition to these two courses, two others launched with the release of Amazon Q in April:

More news from AWS Summit Los Angeles

There were several other announcements at the LA Summit, including:



NinjaTech AI fully built on AWS machine learning chips

How NinjaTech AI built a multi-agent personal AI on AWS | Amazon Web Services

Hugging Face , a leading AI startup, announced that it will make the power of AWS Inferentia2 directly available to users in its community. By enabling more than 100,000 models on Inferentia2 with Amazon SageMaker, Hugging Face users will benefit from better performance and more cost efficient production workloads. The startup also introduced Inferentia2 instances for Hugging Face Inference Endpoints, where users can find a model they are interested in, deploy it in just a few clicks on Inferentia2, without leaving the Hugging Face interface.

