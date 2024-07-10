4. Amazon Bedrock adds new features to make it faster and easier to build and deploy generative AI apps

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes it easy to access high-performing large language models (LLMs) and other foundation models (FMs), the building blocks of generative AI applications, from leading AI companies. But building generative AI applications goes beyond access to FMs. Bedrock also offers a broad set of capabilities necessary to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI.

Today AWS announced a host of new capabilities for Amazon Bedrock, providing customers with the ability to customize models with their own data, and offering more guardrails for generative AI applications.

Highlights include:

Fine-tuning Anthropic Claude 3 Haiku now available in preview

Claude 3 Haiku is Anthropic’s most compact model, and is one of the most affordable and fastest options on the market for its intelligence category according to Anthropic. And Amazon Bedrock is the only fully managed service that provides you with the ability to fine tune Claude models.

Developers want to customize Claude's powerful out-of-the-box capabilities to their specific applications. Fine-tuning tools in Amazon Bedrock enable developers to use their own data to build applications that are specific to their domain, organization, and use case, and reflect their company’s proprietary information, brand, voice, and products. They can also train a private copy of the model while keeping private training data secure.

Updates to Guardrails

No matter how quickly AI applications are built, they must be safe and responsible. Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock allows customers to create safety and privacy protections for their applications. The latest of these tools, contextual grounding checks, enables customers using Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques to detect when an AI creates inaccurate or incorrect answers and ideas, known as "hallucinations."

In addition, AWS announced an API that allows customers to use Guardrails across any foundation model—even those not supported by Amazon Bedrock.

Create more advanced, personalized customer experiences with agents