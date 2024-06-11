People with AI skills can boost their salaries by 47%, and AWS is launching a suite of new certifications and courses to help grow those skills.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of two AWS Certifications focused on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI, as well as a collection of free and low-cost training to help people prepare for certification exams. With industry-recognized credentials, professionals looking to build careers in AI can be better positioned to compete for in-demand jobs in the booming cloud technology space.
AWS Certified AI Practitioner is a foundational-level certification. It is designed for people from a variety of backgrounds and experiences to showcase their understanding of AI and generative AI concepts, their ability to recognize opportunities that benefit from AI, and their knowledge on using AI tools responsibly.
AWS Certified Machine Learning Engineer – Associate is designed for individuals with at least one year of experience building, deploying, and maintaining AI and ML solutions on AWS. It is beneficial for people who want to demonstrate their ability to make AI models available for real-time usage.
AI will transform the way people work across multiple roles. According to a study commissioned by AWS, organizations are willing to pay a premium for professionals with AI skills. This includes salaries that are up to 47% higher for IT workers, 43% higher for those in sales and marketing, and 42% higher for those in finance, among other fields.
We are seeing a lack of expertise to help deploy, maintain, monitor models. An AWS certification that covers these skills would carry value to me as a hiring manager, and I would make this a requirement for my team.
AWS Partner
Whether you’re a student beginning to explore a career in AI, a professional in a business role with a solid grasp of AI concepts, or an ML specialist operationalizing AI models, AWS’s new certifications can help you prove that you’re well positioned to innovate in your field.
AWS Certified AI Practitioner
Showcase your understanding of AI/ML concepts and AI technologies.
Organizations recognize that taking advantage of AI and generative AI will require a broader skill set beyond programming. This includes professionals in marketing, sales, project and product management, HR, finance, accounting, and beyond. By earning this certification, non-IT professionals can feel greater confidence when identifying opportunities that are well-suited to AI, or when collaborating with technical teams. IT professionals with limited exposure to AI/ML and generative AI can make informed decisions while leveraging their core skills when building or managing AI solutions.
AWS Certified Machine Learning Engineer – Associate
Demonstrate your skills with scaling, deploying, and maintaining AI models.
Scaling AI models for real-time usage allows businesses to serve more users or achieve accurate results. This requires proficiency in ML engineering that covers aspects like optimizing model performance, managing computational resources efficiently, updating model versions seamlessly, and securing an AI solution. This certification validates an individual’s skills in developing, deploying, maintaining, and monitoring AI, ML, and generative AI solutions. These are essential skills to influence business objectives like serving millions of users daily, reducing costs of building AI models, faster response time, and rapid model training.
On August 13, you can register for the beta exams of AWS Certified AI Practitioner and AWS Certified Machine Learning Engineer – Associate.
Free and low-cost training programs to prepare for certifications
In line with Amazon’s “AI Ready” initiative to provide free AI skills training to 2 million people globally by 2025, you can get started learning and preparing to earn an AWS Certification now with new digital training available on AWS Skill Builder, our digital learning center.
For training resources for AWS Certified AI Practitioner, you can take advantage of eight free courses, including Fundamentals of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Exploring Artificial Intelligence Use Cases and Application, and Essentials of Prompt Engineering. You will learn about real-world use cases for AI, ML, and generative AI; how to select a foundation model (FM); concepts and techniques involved in crafting effective prompts; and more.
Meanwhile, for training resources for AWS Certified Machine Learning Engineer – Associate, register for an AWS Skill Builder subscription to check out three new courses wherein you can learn about concepts including data transformation and techniques, feature engineering, and strategies for bias mitigation and data security. More courses will become available throughout the summer.
Find more information on the new certifications, and to enroll in an exam prep plan. Together with the AWS Certified Data Engineer – Associate and AWS Certified Machine Learning – Specialty certifications, AWS now offers multiple options for individuals to showcase some of today’s most in-demand skills.
AWS offers more than 100 AI, ML, and generative AI courses and learning resources on AWS Skill Builder and AWS Educate to help you prepare for the future of work.