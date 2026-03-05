Imagine a patient calls and says, "I want to see my doctor after work next week." Amazon Connect Health understands the reason for the call, the patient's context, and their preferences. It confirms who the patient is, checks their insurance, reviews patient and provider availability—and books the appointment while the patient is still on the line. Amazon Connect Health combines the power of Connect, AWS's AI-powered customer experience solution, with real time connection to the EHR. When a situation calls for a human touch—a medical concern, a complex request—it escalates seamlessly to staff. Health systems can customize exactly when and how that hand-off happens. The result: fewer abandoned calls, more patients who follow through on care, and staff freed to focus on what only humans can do.