Key takeaways
- AWS launches Amazon Connect Health, an agentic AI solution for health care providers and patients.
- The solution reduces administrative burden and accelerates access to care for patients.
- The AI handles patient verification, scheduling, medical histories, documentation, and coding.
- Amazon Connect Health is the first purpose-built AWS solution for health care providers.
Every time my family and I need medical care, I'm reminded how exhausting it is to navigate a system that adds friction when people are already unwell. Health care should be about people, but too often, the patient is overshadowed by the process. Getting care shouldn't require working around a clinic's schedule.
On the other side of the phone, staffs are stretched just as thin. In conversations with large health systems, AWS has found that staff spend up to 80% of call time on manual data compilation across fragmented tools. Verifying patient identities, scheduling appointments, manually stitching together patients' medical histories scattered across multiple systems, meeting complex documentation requirements: these tasks pull clinicians and their teams away from patient care. 89% of patients said care navigation challenges—difficulty scheduling, long wait times, and access barriers—were their reason for switching providers.
Amazon has spent decades making it easier for people to get what they need, when they need it. Health care deserves the same. Through partnerships with the National Health Service, Montefiore Health System, and through our work with Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical, we've seen firsthand where the system breaks down: the three-call booking marathon, the clinician reviewing records at their desk while the patient waits in the exam room.
Agentic AI built for health care providers and the patients they serve
Amazon Connect Health is a purpose-built agentic AI solution designed to handle the administrative work that gets in the way of care. It integrates with the Electronic Health Records (EHRs) clinicians use for patient verification, appointment management, patient medical history reviews, clinical documentation, and medical coding, while keeping humans in control at every step.
Amazon Connect Health is available around the clock, fluent in natural language, and ready to book appointments instantly, without hold music or having to leave a voicemail and wait for it to be returned.
Imagine a patient calls and says, "I want to see my doctor after work next week." Amazon Connect Health understands the reason for the call, the patient's context, and their preferences. It confirms who the patient is, checks their insurance, reviews patient and provider availability—and books the appointment while the patient is still on the line. Amazon Connect Health combines the power of Connect, AWS's AI-powered customer experience solution, with real time connection to the EHR. When a situation calls for a human touch—a medical concern, a complex request—it escalates seamlessly to staff. Health systems can customize exactly when and how that hand-off happens. The result: fewer abandoned calls, more patients who follow through on care, and staff freed to focus on what only humans can do.
We're seeing promising results from health systems that have begun to deploy capabilities from Amazon Connect Health. UC San Diego Health, which handles 3.2 million patient interactions annually, is already seeing the difference: saving 1 minute per call, diverting 630 hours weekly from patient verification to direct patient assistance, and reducing call abandonment rates by 30%—as high as 60% in some departments.
AI that works alongside clinicians—before, during, and after every visit
Amazon Connect Health doesn't stop at scheduling. It works alongside clinicians at every step.
Before a visit, it reviews a patient's complete medical history across care settings and surfaces a concise patient story and insights for the upcoming visit. This includes active conditions, recent events, trends over time, and chronic conditions that may be relevant to both care gap closure and accurate billing. Most AI tools start at the visit. We start before it.
With a patient's permission, during the visit, it transcribes the doctor-patient conversation and drafts clinical notes for provider review in real-time. Every detail in that note links back to the exact moment in the conversation where it was discussed.
After the visit, it generates patient-friendly after-visit summaries for provider review and the medical codes clinicians need for billing, with each code linked to source evidence for auditing. Visits are billing-ready within minutes, enabling the bill to be submitted to the patient's insurance company, a process that used to take hours or days.
When technology adapts to the way people live and work, adoption follows. That's exactly what we're seeing with Amazon Connect Health.
Amazon One Medical, a national in-person and virtual primary care organization, has been at the forefront of putting Amazon Connect Health to work in real clinical settings, and the results speak for themselves: ambient documentation now spans more than a million visits, with strong clinician adoption and regular weekly usage. This year, they're expanding to intelligent medical coding, further reducing the administrative burden that slows health care organizations down.
Building trust through transparency
Earning trust in health care requires more than great technology. It requires an unwavering commitment to security, patient privacy, and data integrity. With more than 130 HIPAA-eligible services and certifications for global IT and compliance standards, AWS provides the security and data privacy that health care organizations can rely on.
Trust and responsible AI are the foundation we built Amazon Connect Health on. We use what we call evidence mapping—a feature that links every piece of AI-generated output back to its exact source, whether that's an ambient conversation transcript, a patient's medical records, or billing guidelines. If an AI-generated summary says "patient reports poor diet," the doctor can click to hear the exact moment in the conversation where that was discussed. This transparency supports faster, safer review—so clinicians can audit, refine, and finalize with confidence. As another example, when suggested medical codes are presented, confidence scores and supporting evidence make it easier for clinicians to quickly review or edit the final suggestion before submission.
Unlike general-purpose AI, Amazon Connect Health leverages specialized supervised fine-tuning and reinforcement learning techniques on health care specific data sets and guidelines. The AI capabilities undergo multi-step evaluation of model performance for safety and accuracy. This includes LLM-as-judge-based evaluations, where one AI system checks another's work, as well as clinician-in-the-loop-driven checks.
At its core, Amazon Connect Health is built around two simple ideas. For patients: care should be accessible when and where they need it. This means appointments that fit their schedule and location, paperwork completed ahead of time, and no wasted visits because something wasn't communicated upfront. For health care providers: the work of delivering care shouldn't be buried under the work of managing it. Less time spent on preparation, documentation, and billing means more face-to-face time with patients, and health systems that run more efficiently. That's the gap we set out to close with Amazon Connect Health.
What we're seeing from partners like Netsmart, one of the largest EHRs for community-based providers with more than 1,300 client organizations, tells us we're getting it right: since deploying Amazon Connect Health, they've seen ambient documentation adoption increase by 275%. Providers are spending less time on administrative tasks and more time with patients, and they're seeing that translate directly into improved staff retention.
We are committed to continuously improving and expanding the AI capabilities we put in the hands of health care providers and patients. Today marks the start of that journey, and we are excited to do more, go deeper, and work with health care providers to decrease friction, increase quality of care, and increase the human experience.
Trending news and stories