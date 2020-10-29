About the Author

Colleen Aubrey, Senior Vice President, AWS Applied AI Solutions

Colleen Aubrey is Senior Vice President of AWS Applied AI Solutions. In this role she leads the team responsible for building a new pillar to AWS’s business; purpose-built agentic applications that leverage Amazon's unique experience and expertise. Her team’s mission is to build delightful AI solutions that improve human capabilities and business outcomes. Her team consists of Amazon Connect, AWS Training and Certification, AWS Support, demand planning, secure workplace enablement, autonomous retail, and accelerating research in life sciences. These AWS businesses provide organizations of all sizes, from startups to the world’s largest enterprises and most trusted public institutions, with the most reliable, scalable, and secure cloud technologies that put AI to work to speed up innovation and better serve their customers in nearly every industry. Colleen also sits on Amazon’s executive leadership S-Team. Prior to AWS, Colleen led Amazon Advertising product teams, and for more than 15 years, helped build Amazon’s advertising products and services into an industry-leading ad tech offering. She played a key role in building Amazon’s retail media ad products of which Sponsored Products has become the industry standard. During this time, she held a variety of leadership roles working across product development, marketing, operations, and sales. Colleen joined Amazon in 2005, leading the UK Marketplace Sales team based in London. During her time in Marketplace, she also led the FR Marketplace team, worked on enabling sellers to compete for the buy-box for the first time, and helped launch FBA in the UK.

Prior to Amazon, Colleen worked for News Corporation in Sydney, Australia, building the job board product and business. She entered the ecommerce industry with HotJobs.com in 1999. She earned a BS in Applied Science from University of Canberra, and an MBA from Macquarie University.