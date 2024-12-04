The AWS Education Equity Initiative builds on Amazon and AWS’s longstanding commitment to unlock education and career opportunities for underserved learners. In the past year, more than 2 million students have received over 17 million hours of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), literacy, and career development courses through

Amazon Future Engineer

, a childhood-to-career program dedicated to increasing access to computer science education for students from underserved and underrepresented groups, and other Amazon education programs.

AWS’s AI and ML Scholarship Program

has awarded $28 million in scholarships to approximately 6,000 students to prepare them for a career in AI.