Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI are jointly developing a new environment for developers building AI applications—one that lets AI agents keep context, remember prior work, work across software tools and data sources, and access compute.
The Stateful Runtime Environment, which will be powered by OpenAI's models and available through Amazon Bedrock, represents the next generation of how frontier models will be used. Stateful environments seamlessly enable models to access elements like compute, memory, and identity.
"We've collaborated and invented together on a Stateful Runtime Environment, powered by OpenAI's GPT models that will be available in Bedrock," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a CNBC interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin. "If you're an AI application developer, you don't want to start from scratch every time you're actually using models. Being able to access state, whether it's memory or identity, or being able to call tools or call out to compute, being able to do that in a stateful way where we're together training those, that Stateful Runtime Environment on AWS's infrastructure, there's nothing else like that today. It is really the next generation of how AI developers are going to build their AI applications. And then, you know, the training today, we now have the two largest AI labs, who are both significantly betting on Trainium, which is exciting."
A Stateful Runtime Environment allows developers to keep context, remember prior work, work across software tools and data sources, and access compute. The environments are designed to handle ongoing projects and workflows.
"We have lots of developers and companies eager to run services powered by OpenAI models on AWS, and our unique collaboration with OpenAI to provide stateful runtime environments will change what's possible for customers building AI apps and agents," Jassy said.
The Stateful Runtime Environment is expected to launch in the next few months.
