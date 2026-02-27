"We've collaborated and invented together on a Stateful Runtime Environment, powered by OpenAI's GPT models that will be available in Bedrock," Amazon CEO

Andy Jassy said in a CNBC interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin

. "If you're an AI application developer, you don't want to start from scratch every time you're actually using models. Being able to access state, whether it's memory or identity, or being able to call tools or call out to compute, being able to do that in a stateful way where we're together training those, that Stateful Runtime Environment on AWS's infrastructure, there's nothing else like that today. It is really the next generation of how AI developers are going to build their AI applications. And then, you know, the training today, we now have the two largest AI labs, who are both significantly betting on Trainium, which is exciting."