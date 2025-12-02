As AI models grow in size and complexity, they are pushing the limits of compute and networking infrastructure, with customers seeking to reduce training times and inference latency—the time between when an AI system receives an input and generates the corresponding output. Training cutting-edge models now requires infrastructure investments that only a handful of organizations can afford, while serving AI applications at scale demands compute resources that can quickly spiral out of control. Even with the fastest accelerated instances available today, simply increasing cluster size fails to yield faster training time due to parallelization constraints, while real-time inference demands push single-instance architectures beyond their capabilities. To help customers overcome these constraints, today we announced the general availability of Amazon EC2 Trn3 UltraServers. Powered by the new Trainium3 chip built on 3nm technology, Trn3 UltraServers enable organizations of all sizes to train larger AI models faster and serve more users at lower cost—democratizing access to the compute power needed for tomorrow's most ambitious AI projects.