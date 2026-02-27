Amazon announced today it will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion investment and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months when certain conditions are met.
The investment in OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, is part of a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises, startups, and end consumers around the world.
“We're excited about the investment we're making,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a CNBC interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin. “If you think about it, it's so early right now in the AI space and OpenAI is off to an amazing start. They're going to be one of the very big winners, we believe, long term. I think we can help them quite a bit as part of this partnership, I think just having their offerings available in Bedrock, being able to leverage Trainium, which gives them 30 to 40% better price performance, matters a lot in AI, and I think it's going to be a very strong, long-term partnership where we're going to also be happy about the investment. It'll yield a good return for Amazon over a long period of time.”
