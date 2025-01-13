From physician shortages and growing patient volumes to ransomware threats and data management hurdles, health care faces increasingly complex challenges that demand innovative solutions. That’s why Amazon Web Services (AWS) is teaming up with renowned global investment and transformation company General Catalyst in a first-of-its-kind collaboration that is driving toward a stronger health care ecosystem, with the help of generative AI.
By joining forces, AWS and General Catalyst are set to not only improve existing systems but to reimagine the future of health care entirely.
Combining AWS’s unparalleled technology expertise with General Catalyst's decades-long track record as a leading investor in outcome-driven health care, we can apply the power of AI to deliver more personalized care, derive insights on population health and disease progression, and help translate rapidly expanding scientific knowledge into impactful new care paradigms.
"AWS and General Catalyst believe that AI has immense potential to effect meaningful change in global health care,” says AWS CEO Matt Garman. “Together, we are taking bold steps to improve patient outcomes and make quality care more accessible to all by embedding AI throughout the care journey."
Accelerating AI innovation for real-world impact
The partnership will focus on co-developing and deploying integrated AI-powered solutions that address critical needs in predictive and personalized care, interoperability, operational and clinical efficiency, diagnostics, and patient engagement. Harnessing the power of generative AI using Amazon Bedrock—working with leading providers like Anthropic and Mistral AI as well as securely trained health care-specific models—the potential is vast.
One example is the ability to drive more personalized health care by using disease-specific models that process diverse health data—such as radiology and pathology scans, genomic sequencing information, clinical trial data, and electronic health records—to help doctors and researchers identify patterns and diagnose, make predictions about treatment outcomes, offer insights into disease progression, and more.
Partnering with AWS as its preferred cloud provider will enable General Catalyst to provide solutions to health care systems with unprecedented flexibility and scalability, leveraging AWS’s breadth and depth of service functionality, pace of innovation, and unmatched reliability, security, and data privacy. AWS brings to the table its experience in deploying AI and machine learning across its thousands of health care and life sciences customers, as well as more services built specifically for health care and life sciences use cases (like AWS HealthScribe, AWS HealthOmics, and AWS HealthImaging) than any other cloud provider.
General Catalyst contributes its significant health care footprint, established through its portfolio companies and the recently launched Health Assurance Transformation Company (HATCo). Its portfolio companies including Commure and Aidoc will integrate their specialized technology solutions like Copilot Suite and aiOS with AWS's AI and data capabilities so health systems can deploy advanced, industry-specific cloud services to address critical needs at an unprecedented scale and speed.
Delivering for health care providers
Real-world impact is at the heart of this collaboration. AWS and General Catalyst will partner with health care organizations to improve their data strategies with cloud migrations and technologies, as well as test and refine new solutions in actual clinical environments. This approach ensures that the innovations developed are not just theoretical but deliver tangible benefits to patients and providers alike.
"There's a palpable excitement about the potential of generative AI to transform health care," says Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital. "We're eager to explore how it can enhance patient engagement through more personalized communication and education, and alleviate administrative burdens. Continuing our work with General Catalyst and AWS can help turn these possibilities into practical realities that can truly move the needle on care quality, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes."
A new chapter in health care transformation
Along with leading startups and health systems, AWS and General Catalyst will rapidly deliver solutions the health care community urgently needs. Serving as an example for how crucial partnerships are in addressing health care’s most pressing challenges, we’ll push the boundaries of what's possible with AI while keeping responsible development and deployment at the forefront.
Hemant Taneja, CEO and managing director of General Catalyst, emphasizes the transformative potential of this collaboration: "At General Catalyst, we've witnessed firsthand how technologies like AI, applied with the right approach to scaling and problem-solving, can drive real transformation in health care. AWS shares our bold vision for advancing human health through cutting-edge technology. Together, we believe this work will establish a flywheel of innovation and adoption that can be applied to other industries."
Trending news and stories
- CES 2025: Key announcements from Amazon
- Many sellers say ‘Amazon’s definitely the best bang for the buck.' Here’s why.
- Amazon employees around the world give their kids a special behind-the-scenes look before the holidays
- Amazon and OSHA reach settlement agreement and OSHA vacates all but one of its previous citations