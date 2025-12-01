A typical organization spends 30% of its teams' time on manual modernization work, otherwise known as tech debt. This work is necessary, but takes valuable resources away from innovations that create new business value.

AWS Transform

, the first

agentic

AI service for transforming Windows .NET applications, VMware systems, and mainframes, has already helped customers modernize 4x faster with existing transformation capabilities. Customers have used AWS Transform to analyze an estimated 1.1 billion lines of code and save more than 810,000 hours of manual effort. However, customers told us they have even more systems they need to modernize, so today we’re announcing enhancements that broaden customers’ ability to rapidly modernize legacy applications and code at scale—to realize the full value of

AI

.