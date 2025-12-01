Key takeaways
- AWS Transform custom capability makes rapid, large-scale modernizations possible for all legacy systems across any software, code, library, and framework.
- AWS Transform accelerates full-stack Windows modernization by up to 5x across all layers, eliminating up to 70% of customers’ maintenance and licensing costs.
- Air Canada, Experian, QAD, Teamfront, Thomson Reuters, and Verisk are using AWS Transform to help eliminate their tech debt.
A typical organization spends 30% of its teams' time on manual modernization work, otherwise known as tech debt. This work is necessary, but takes valuable resources away from innovations that create new business value. AWS Transform, the first agentic AI service for transforming Windows .NET applications, VMware systems, and mainframes, has already helped customers modernize 4x faster with existing transformation capabilities. Customers have used AWS Transform to analyze an estimated 1.1 billion lines of code and save more than 810,000 hours of manual effort. However, customers told us they have even more systems they need to modernize, so today we’re announcing enhancements that broaden customers’ ability to rapidly modernize legacy applications and code at scale—to realize the full value of AI.
AWS Transform custom capability modernizes any system, even custom to your organization
We are introducing new agentic capabilities in AWS Transform to accelerate organization-wide code and application modernization across any code, API, framework, runtime, architecture, language, and even company-specific programming languages and frameworks. With pre-built transformations for common patterns (e.g., Java, Node.js, and Python upgrades) and custom transformations for organization-specific tasks, a specialized agent executes consistent, repeatable, and high-quality transformations.
For a typical organization, AWS Transform custom can scale modernization across hundreds or thousands of applications, achieving transformation up to 5x faster than when done manually. The transformation agent automatically captures feedback and continues to improve over time, so each subsequent transformation becomes more reliable and efficient.
Air Canada, the largest airline in Canada, needed to modernize outdated software that jeopardized the company’s rhythm of business. In only a few days, Air Canada was able to deploy AWS Transform to coordinate and execute the modernization across thousands of Lambda functions (i.e., small tasks in response to events or triggers), realizing an 80% reduction in expected time and cost for the project compared to performing the migration manually.
QAD is a software company at the forefront of cloud-based solutions for global manufacturers. “For many of our customers, upgrading from older, highly customized versions to our modern cloud Adaptive ERP with Champion AI has been a real challenge. AWS Transform has completely changed that,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, chief executive officer of QAD|Redzone. “Modernizations that used to take two weeks now take just three days, driving 60%-70% productivity gains and saving more than 7,500 developer hours a year. We’ve already processed more than 180,000 lines of legacy code with exceptional accuracy—and the agent improves with each project. This means faster upgrades, fewer disruptions, and a dramatically easier path to the latest QAD Adaptive ERP platform. For our customers, this isn’t just modernization—it’s acceleration.”
AWS Transform speeds up Windows modernization
Customers need to modernize their complete Windows environments to reduce expensive licensing costs and improve security and performance. Starting today, AWS Transform provides an up to 5x acceleration of full-stack Windows modernization including .NET apps, SQL Server, user interface (UI) frameworks, and deployment layers into open source, cloud-native solutions.
The AWS Transform agents start by analyzing the complete Windows stack and proposing coordinated modernization plans across all layers. Once approved, the agent transforms the application, UI framework, database, and operating system, while providing updates and comprehensive transformation summaries. The new capabilities enable the rapid modernization of full-stack Windows and SQL Server systems to open source alternatives, freeing customers from expensive licensing agreements and reducing operating costs by up to 70%.
Teamfront is a strategic partner for market-leading software companies. "Our initial success with AWS Transform—modernizing 800,000 lines of code in just two weeks—demonstrated that we could transform massive codebases in weeks instead of months,” said Bobby Land, chief product and technology officer, Teamfront. “This breakthrough showed us a clear path to retiring technical debt and gave us the confidence to expand our modernization efforts. We're now moving from SQL Server to PostgreSQL while simultaneously transforming our applications, accelerating our modernization journey and enabling us to better serve our portfolio of field service software companies."
Thomson Reuters, a global AI and technology leader powering legal, tax, government, risk, and compliance industries, used AWS Transform to move from Windows to open source alternatives to achieve better performance and lower costs. Using agentic AI-powered automation, they now boost velocity by migrating 1.5 million lines of code per month, achieving 30% lower costs, and reducing technical debt by 50%.
Enhancements to AWS Transform for mainframe and VMware
Drawing on nearly two decades of experience helping organizations modernize, we continue to enhance AWS Transform, today adding:
- New capabilities in AWS Transform for mainframe modernization that save time, reduce risk, and simplify migration. Three new agents build on the code analysis, business rule extraction, and technical documentation capabilities already available in AWS Transform. The agents help produce activity analysis to aid modernization and retirement decisions, blueprints for reimagining legacy code into clear business functions, capabilities, flows, and data usage, as well as simplified domain decomposition. Additionally, new task agents speed up test planning and validation by automatically generating test plans, test data collection scripts, and automation scripts, which traditionally take up to half of project timelines.
- New capabilities in AWS Transform for VMware that simplify and accelerate large-scale discovery, planning, and network migration. This includes an agentic experience for iteration and migration flexibility, which customizes and orchestrates the entire process from assessment to deployment, as well as a new on-premises discovery tool with support for security reviews and inventory discovery. A new migration planning agent applies business context using unstructured inputs (e.g., documents, files, chats, and business rules). Lastly, enhanced network migration agentic capabilities support advanced configurations and security technologies from Cisco ACI, Fortigate, and Palo Alto Networks.
- New AWS Transform composability initiative that empowers our AWS Partners to integrate their proprietary tools, agents, and knowledge bases to build customized workflows for customers within the AWS Transform product experience. Accenture, Capgemini, and Pegasystems are the first AWS Partners to build new agents for AWS Transform that deliver more effective and contextually relevant transformations for customers in industries such as financial services and healthcare.
