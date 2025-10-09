We’ve been testing Quick with employees across Amazon and key customers to ensure it’s up to the demands of today’s workplace, and the results speak for themselves. Amazon employees are turning tasks that used to take days into minutes, automating the development of critical reports, and building their own benches of personalized agents. Propulse Lab, a leading marketing automation company, used Quick to streamline their customer service workflows, reducing the average time spent handling tickets by 80%—with a planned expansion of this workflow, they predict they will save over 24,000 hours annually. Based on the results they’ve already seen with Quick, DXC Technology, a global provider of information technology services, is planning to deploy it across more than 120k users, while Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure, plans to scale their users by more than 25% in 2026.