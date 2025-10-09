Key takeaways
- Quick Suite is AWS's agentic AI application that helps employees transform how they find insights, conduct deep research, automate tasks, visualize data, and take actions across apps.
- Quick connects to your information across internal repositories like wikis and intranets, popular applications like Salesforce and Slack, AWS services like S3 and Redshift, and access integrations with MCP to connect to 1,000+ apps.
- Ask any question and get insightful answers.
- Battle-tested by tens of thousands of Amazon employees and dozens of customers, you can use Quick for tasks consumer AI shouldn't handle.
We’ve all experienced how AI can transform our personal lives, but this same experience hasn't been unlocked at work—yet. Consumer AI solutions aren’t connected to all your business data. They don’t have access to the tools you need to get things done at work. And many organizations won’t even let you use consumer offerings, because they lack critical security and privacy features.
That's why we invented Amazon Quick Suite. It's the AI experience people love with the security and privacy enterprises trust. Quick is your AI teammate that collaborates with you to get work done. With Quick, you can ask questions and get detailed answers, conduct deep dive research, analyze and visualize data, and create automations for workflows to save time and let you focus on the big picture. And thanks to the enterprise-grade security and privacy standards, Quick can work across all your information, so you finally get the fully featured gen AI experience you want at work, while knowing your queries are never used to train a model.
With Quick, we are entering a new era of work. Interact with Quick through an intuitive, web-based experience or integrations across your browser, Office 365, Slack, and more. Working with an AI agent is now as simple as chatting with a teammate. Make a request, ask a question, or automate a task. Quick works with you to help you go from insight directly to action.
We’ve been testing Quick with employees across Amazon and key customers to ensure it’s up to the demands of today’s workplace, and the results speak for themselves. Amazon employees are turning tasks that used to take days into minutes, automating the development of critical reports, and building their own benches of personalized agents. Propulse Lab, a leading marketing automation company, used Quick to streamline their customer service workflows, reducing the average time spent handling tickets by 80%—with a planned expansion of this workflow, they predict they will save over 24,000 hours annually. Based on the results they’ve already seen with Quick, DXC Technology, a global provider of information technology services, is planning to deploy it across more than 120k users, while Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure, plans to scale their users by more than 25% in 2026.
So how does Quick Suite work?
Bring everything together with Quick Index and Spaces
Quick Index makes it simple for you to connect to the sources and applications that matter. With over 50 built-in connectors for applications like Adobe Analytics, SharePoint, Snowflake, Google Drive, OneDrive, Outlook, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon S3, Quick brings together all your data securely to ensure you have full context for every decision. Using integrations with OpenAPI or Model Context Protocol (MCP) customers can connect to custom resources and 1,000+ apps by taking advantage of popular MCP servers from Atlassian, Asana, Box, Canva, PagerDuty, Workato, Zapier, and many more. You can then add additional files, dashboards, and other information to dedicated Spaces for you and your team to collaborate.
Ask questions and build agents
Once you’ve connected your data to Quick, you can start interacting with the chat assistant. You can ask Quick to write and send communications for you, or if you want Quick to write in your style or for a particular task (like writing a case study), you can use natural language or point Quick at existing guides or documentation to create a custom agent able to communicate in your intended style.
Analyze and visualize data with Quick Sight
Quick Sight makes business intelligence accessible to everyone with a new agentic experience, helping you gain insights to make better decisions. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that work only with databases and data warehouses, Quick Sight’s agentic experience analyzes all forms of data across all your systems and apps, including your documents.
For example, a marketer can now easily look at a dashboard of their campaign data with metrics and customer feedback and ask questions in natural language about how the campaign is performing. They get a crisp analysis of the data in seconds without hours of manual statistical analysis, compiling sentiment from feedback, and summarizing the findings into a narrative—no business intelligence or data science experience required.
Dive deep into complex questions with Quick Research
Quick Research is the most accurate and reliable research agent on the market, ready to answer your most in-depth questions. It’s like having your own personal Ph.D. to provide comprehensive answers and reports to questions that require extensive research. It uses sophisticated analysis capabilities and extended processing to dive into your company's data, and the public internet, including real-time information from 200+ outlets like AP News, The New York Times, Washington Post, and Forbes. Quick Research can turn weeks-long research projects into quick-turn results, all with fully cited sources you can trust.
We tested Quick Research on DeepResearch Bench, a comprehensive benchmark for evaluating research agents, using a collective jury, where it provided the most accurate and reliable research across a range of tasks. The Last Mile Delivery team at Amazon used Quick Research to assess the potential impact of new legislation on a particular country that had been previously enacted in other countries. In 30 minutes, Quick Research delivered an in-depth analysis of how this legislation impacted other countries and their associated partner organizations, while also providing details on references and research methodology. This sort of research previously took multiple team members two weeks to complete.
Streamline repetitive tasks with Quick Flows
We all have those routine tasks, like compiling weekly reports or preparing for a recurring meeting, that take up your time every week. Quick Flows helps you use simple prompts to create automated workflows that handle repetitive tasks, reducing errors and freeing you and your team from busy work. For example, a program manager at AWS created a Flow to report on new, in-progress, and closed Asana tickets from the past week, compare them against the previous week’s status and committed items, and generate an executive summary email for leadership, saving multiple hours of manual work each week.
Handle complex multi-system workflows with Quick Automate
When these processes get complex and require hundreds of steps to be securely executed across multiple enterprise systems, like insurance claims processing or onboarding a new employee, teams wish that these tasks could be streamlined, but they lack the sophisticated automation tools and expertise to do it. With natural language prompts or by simply using existing documentation for their standard operating procedure, Quick Automate coordinates even the most complex business workflows across multiple applications, systems, or departments.
For instance, the Amazon Finance team uses Quick Automate to reconcile thousands of invoices every month. Quick Automate pulls information across multiple external transportation management systems, cross referencing this content with internal data from Amazon systems to help teams forecast cashflow, identify payment blockers, and conduct root cause analysis. The team built this automation without a dev team in days instead of weeks, and Quick made it easy to scale across multiple teams. Customers, such as Kitsa, have found the computer use agent in Quick Automate to be the most accurate solution for browser automation, helping them reliably automate their most complex and sensitive workflows across applications at scale.
Quick works wherever you are. With an intuitive web application, extensions in popular browsers like Chrome and Firefox, and extensions in Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Word, and Slack, Quick helps you find answers and act immediately in your flow of work.
Quick Suite is already transforming work for Amazon employees and customers
Quick serves people across every department and role—from sales reps to marketers, to CEOs and CIOs, to engineers and IT. Employees across Amazon, along with customers like Vertiv, DXC, 3M, Jabil, dLocal, Propulse Lab, and Kitsa, are already seeing amazing results with Quick:
Research in high gear
Jessica Gibson, vice president and associate general counsel at Amazon, sees an enormous benefit using Quick Research to help the Legal, Public Policy, and Compliance departments keep up with shifting global requirements that impact their business. From a single prompt, Quick Research helps her team synthesize complex requirements for specific geographic regions and provide recommendations at remarkable speed. “This same task used to require many hours of outside counsel, research, and writing,” said Gibson. By using Quick Research to compile these reports, her team can “stay agile while optimizing both time and resources.”
Automations that work
Kitsa, a customer that builds software to help expedite clinical trials, used Quick Automate to pore through hundreds of webpages and found that they were able to analyze sites for clinical trials in days that previously took months—with a 91% cost savings. “Compared to similar offerings like Manus and ChatGPT Operator, we achieved the highest accuracy and data coverage for our use case,” said Rohit Banga, the company’s co-founder and CTO.
Data-driven business decisions
Robbie Wright, a senior product marketer at AWS, uses Quick Flows to build a repeatable workflow to draft monthly business reviews based on business metrics from Quick Sight, campaign performance reporting from Adobe Analytics, and content from emails, Slack, and other internal documents. This saves time and helps his team make more informed decisions about ongoing campaigns faster.
“The workflow makes it simple to combine multiple sources into a concise update for our leaders,” Wright said. “I can now complete these projects 90% faster, and the quality of my reports has improved dramatically because I spend less time chasing numbers and more time providing my own insights.”
An AI-driven transformation
Jabil, a global leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions, is embracing Quick so that employees can use natural language to research regulatory updates across key industries faster and to optimize account collections and request for quote (RFQ) submissions. The automations in account collections and RFQs alone are expected to save about $400,000 annually as a result!
“The multi-tier AI architecture powered by Quick consolidates chatbots and information sources, increasing our manufacturing speed and flexibility,” said May Yap, Jabil’s CIO. “As part of our AI-driven transformation, these unified capabilities are helping us drive efficiencies and operational excellence.”
Complex workflows made simple
Natalie Fischbeck works in business development on Amazon’s Workforce Staffing team, and in one week she built 39 customized AI agents using Quick to help her complete complex tasks in minutes.
“Quick has given me the opportunity to create an accessible hub of institutional knowledge that would otherwise be scattered,” she said. “We now have scalable, logic-based agents that track all our leads and solutions at a high level. Because they pull from all our most recent emails and documents, they can provide dynamic updates almost instantly.”
Beyond productivity: A whole new way of working
What strikes me about these examples isn't just the time saved—it's how Quick is fundamentally changing our relationship with work. It’s removing the busy work that used to consume valuable time and energy and gives us the time back to focus on what matters. It brings together all the data, metrics, and institutional knowledge you need to make decisions, and helps you act on these decisions to drive outcomes.
We’ve been blown away by all the creative ways people have used Quick so far, and we’re excited to see how others will use it in the future. There are so many possibilities to dig into with these tools, and our team is hard at work finding ways to make them even more useful for customers in the future.
