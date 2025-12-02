The relationship between AWS and NVIDIA goes back 15 years, to when we launched the world’s first GPU cloud instance, and today we offer the widest range of GPU solutions for customers. Building on our longstanding collaboration to deliver advanced AI infrastructure, AWS and NVIDIA make it possible for customers to build and run large language models faster, at scale, and more securely than anywhere else—now in your own data centers. With the NVIDIA-AWS AI Factories integration, AWS customers have seamless access to the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, full-stack NVIDIA AI software, and thousands of GPU-accelerated applications to deliver high performance, efficiency, and scalability for building next-generation AI solutions. We continue to bring the best of our technologies together. The AWS Nitro System, Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) petabit-scale networking, and Amazon EC2 UltraClusters support the latest NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and the next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platforms. In the future, AWS will support NVIDIA NVLink Fusion high-speed chip interconnect technology in next-generation Trainium4 and Graviton chips, and in the Nitro System. This integration makes it possible for customers to accelerate time to market and achieve better performance.