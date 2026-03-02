AWS is committed to being water positive by 2030, returning more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations. In 2024, AWS was 53% of the way toward that goal. In Aragón, AWS is supporting five water projects with an investment of €17.2 million: detecting and reducing water loss through leaks in aging pipework,

increasing reused water flow to local farms

, implementing an innovative flood management system for Zaragoza, providing farmers access to an

AWS-based AI agriculture solution

to maximize crop yields while reducing water footprint, and modernizing a crucial water pipeline in Huesca.