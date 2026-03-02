Key takeaways
- Amazon is investing €33.7 billion in Spain to expand cloud and AI infrastructure.
- The investment is expected to support 29,900 jobs annually and add €31.7 billion to Spain's GDP.
- New supply chain facilities in Aragón will create approximately 1,800 jobs.
- Amazon plans to invest €30 million in community programs across Spain through 2035.
Today, at MWC26 Barcelona, Amazon announced plans to invest €33.7 billion ($39.8 billion) in Spain to expand and support data center infrastructure, delivering advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing capabilities to organizations across Europe. Today's announcement adds €18 billion to the €15.7 billion investment already announced in 2024.
The total planned investment in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Europe (Spain) Region, located in Aragón, is estimated to contribute €31.7 billion to Spain's total GDP through 2035, supporting an estimated 29,900 full-time equivalent jobs annually in local businesses, including direct, indirect, and induced. Of these, 6,700 are full-time jobs from Amazon's direct investment across multiple categories, including highly skilled data center operations staff and employees of Amazon’s suppliers such as construction workers building the facilities and data center security personnel, among others.
Amazon is also planning to build supply chain facilities in Aragón that will directly support its data center operations across Spain and Europe. When fully operational, the facilities are expected to create approximately 1,800 jobs in Aragón. The project will include a server manufacturing plant to complete assembly and testing, a manufacturing fulfillment warehouse, and a dedicated AI and machine learning (ML) server manufacturing and repair facility, a key component of Amazon's circular economy strategy.
Since its arrival in Spain in 2011, Amazon has invested more than €20 billion in the country across retail operations, logistics network, cloud and AI infrastructure, community development programs, and innovation for customers and businesses. “As Amazon marks 15 years in Spain, this new infrastructure investment reinforces our long-term commitment and will be pivotal for the country’s digital and economic future,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs and legal officer.
"We're supporting Europe's digital capabilities and expanding cloud and AI infrastructure that businesses and organizations are already using to grow and innovate. Our investment will create meaningful opportunities for Spanish citizens, including high-skilled jobs and community initiatives, while advancing water stewardship and promoting carbon-free energy projects. This is a long-term bet on Spain, and we're proud to make it.”
Building on years of infrastructure investment in Spain to boost customer innovation at scale
Amazon’s commitment to operating data centers in Spain began with the launch of the AWS Europe (Spain) Region in Aragón in November 2022.
The AWS Region is already driving digital transformation for organizations throughout Spain, across Europe, and around the world. This investment will support the increasing demand for cloud computing and AI, accelerate AI adoption and capabilities, and enable the continued modernization of Spanish and European organizations of all sizes.
AWS makes cloud and AI capabilities available to public institutions across Aragón and Spain, including universities, vocational training centers, and research institutes, empowering the next generation of researchers, educators, and innovators.
National organizations and businesses leveraging the AWS Region in Aragón include Telefónica, BBVA, Iberia, Indra, Iberdrola, Mapfre, Moeve, Multiverse Computing, Idealista, Ibercaja, WiZink, Gobierno de Aragón, IE, Insud Pharma, Grupo Editorial Edelvives, Grupo San Jorge, Smadex, ONCE, and the Spanish Red Cross.
Amazon infrastructure investments benefiting the local community
Amazon intends to invest €30 million in community programs through 2035 in the areas where it operates infrastructure in Spain, focusing on education, sustainability, social impact, and local development.
Since 2023, Amazon has supported more than 100 community programs and initiatives across Aragón. This includes two Community Funds promoting 48 hyperlocal projects, as well as technology and community partnerships with Real Zaragoza and SD Huesca football clubs that have engaged more than 2,000 children in youth community tournaments while promoting inclusive sports, among others. In 2023, Amazon also launched the Think Big Space in Aragón, a robotics training program that has engaged more than 7,400 students across 45 schools in Huesca, Zaragoza, and Teruel.
"Amazon's support has been instrumental in helping us transform rural Aragón through digital innovation," said Alberto Alfonso, CEO of Adoptanolivetree.org, a social project restoring abandoned olive trees while driving rural employment and heritage conservation. "Our rural digitalization project is revitalizing the Aragonese countryside by empowering 450 rural entrepreneurs through digital training and financial support. The initiative, started in Teruel but now spans 43 municipalities across all three provinces of Aragón, has also inspired more than 550 local students through hands-on workshops and real-world examples of rural innovation. Amazon's commitment has enabled us to demonstrate that technology and tradition can work together to create sustainable opportunities for rural communities.”
Nationally, AWS has trained more than 200,000 people in Spain since 2017 to develop digital skills, empowering individuals to advance their careers and drive the nation's digital transformation. Amazon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sport, is committed to training half a million students in AI and digital skills by 2027 in Spain through programs like AWS Futuro IA, AWS re/Start, AWS Spain Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance, and Amazon Future Engineer.
Commitment to renewable energy and water stewardship to support infrastructure expansion
Amazon has committed to be net-zero carbon by 2040. To power operations with renewable energy and support expanded local cloud infrastructure, Amazon is investing in 100 solar and wind projects across Spain, including seven new solar farms. In Aragón, AWS data centers have been matching electricity use with 100% renewable energy since opening in 2022.
AWS is committed to being water positive by 2030, returning more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations. In 2024, AWS was 53% of the way toward that goal. In Aragón, AWS is supporting five water projects with an investment of €17.2 million: detecting and reducing water loss through leaks in aging pipework, increasing reused water flow to local farms, implementing an innovative flood management system for Zaragoza, providing farmers access to an AWS-based AI agriculture solution to maximize crop yields while reducing water footprint, and modernizing a crucial water pipeline in Huesca.
"We used to over-irrigate out of caution because we lacked precise data," said Miguel Angel Ferrer, agricultural director at Finca El Forado in Aragón, an olive and almond farm in Zaragoza. "AWS-powered smart irrigation has changed everything. By analyzing 50 to 100 data points—from soil moisture to weather forecasts—we now know exactly when, where, and how much to irrigate. We're saving up to 50% of our water annually, around 93 million liters, improving our harvests, and reducing costs. We waste less water, respect the environment, and grow better crops. It's a win for both our farm and our community."
Driving digital and economic transformation at regional level
AWS data centers are driving economic growth by creating opportunities for local suppliers and services, generating skilled employment opportunities, and enabling Aragón to emerge as a European digital hub.
This investment will continue to help the regional economy and local businesses to grow, with more than half of the investment impact concentrated directly in Aragón—€18.5 billion contributing to Aragonese regional GDP through 2035 and supporting an estimated 13,400 full-time equivalent jobs annually in local businesses, of which 4,200 are full-time equivalent direct jobs from Amazon’s investment in Aragón.
The Aragonese company ALAN COMMISSIONING, which offers services for data center infrastructure from construction to full operation, such as installing and testing, exemplifies the regional business growth enabled by AWS. "The arrival of AWS infrastructure in Aragón allowed us to specialize in services for data centers and, thanks to this opportunity, we have expanded our offering. Today ALAN COMMISSIONING has a team of 65 professionals and is a reference in the infrastructure industry. In line with AWS's work in Aragón, we are also firmly committed to young Aragonese talent through the creation of an internal training plan aimed at recently graduated engineers from the area," states Ángel Bernad, ALAN COMMISSIONING COO and founder.
With this expansion, Amazon is the first technology company to announce plans to build data centers in the province of Teruel, in addition to new facilities in Huesca and Zaragoza, bringing advanced cloud infrastructure to all three provinces of Aragón and creating jobs and business opportunities across the region.
Learn more about the ways in which Amazon data centers benefit local communities and businesses in Aragón.
