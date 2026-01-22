Amazon will hold a conference call to discuss its Q4 2025 and full year 2025 financial results on February 5 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.
The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.
