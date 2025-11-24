Key takeaways
- Amazon Leo provides enterprise-grade performance, features, and capabilities for private and public sector customers.
- Leo Ultra is the fastest customer terminal in production, with download speeds up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds up to 400 Mbps.
- A new preview program will enable select enterprise customers to test Amazon Leo services ahead of a wider rollout.
With more than 150 satellites in orbit and initial network testing underway, Amazon Leo (formerly Project Kuiper) is sharing new details on its enterprise-focused hardware, services, and capabilities, and launching a new preview program for select enterprise customers to begin testing Amazon Leo services ahead of a wider commercial rollout next year.
Amazon Leo is designed to extend reliable, high-speed internet to those beyond the reach of existing networks, including the millions of businesses, government entities, and organizations operating in places without reliable connectivity. Amazon Leo will help close critical connectivity gaps across major industries, from energy and manufacturing to media and transportation, and these announcements represent another important step for the program as it moves from the deployment phase toward commercial operations.
"Amazon Leo represents a massive opportunity for businesses operating in challenging environments," said Chris Weber, vice president of consumer and enterprise business for Amazon Leo. "From our satellite and network design to our portfolio of high-performance phased array antennas, we’ve designed Amazon Leo to meet the needs of some of the most complex business and government customers out there, and we’re excited to provide them with the tools they need to transform their operations, no matter where they are in the world."
“Having collaborated with Amazon before, we knew Amazon Leo would share our passion for customer-first innovation,” said Marty St. George, president, JetBlue. “Choosing Amazon Leo reflects our commitment to staying ahead of what customers want most when traveling, such as fast, reliable performance and flexibility in our free inflight Wi-Fi.”
Meet Amazon Leo Ultra
Amazon revealed the final production design of Amazon Leo Ultra, an advanced, enterprise-grade terminal that delivers best-in-class performance for demanding private and public sector applications. The full-duplex phased array antenna provides download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds up to 400 Mbps, making it the fastest commercial phased array antenna in production.
Leo Ultra is engineered for the elements with a durable, weather-resistant design that can withstand high-and low temperatures, precipitation, and strong winds. Its sleek and integrated design eliminates moving parts while enabling rapid installation and reliable operation across a wide range of locations.
The antenna is powered by a custom silicon chip designed by Amazon Leo and incorporates Amazon's proprietary radio frequency (RF) design and signal processing algorithms that maximize throughput while minimizing latency—critical factors for applications like video conferencing, real-time monitoring, and cloud computing. Leo Ultra also features advanced networking capabilities, including simultaneous upload and download capabilities and seamless integration with existing enterprise network infrastructure.
Secure, reliable connectivity
Amazon Leo will offer enterprise-grade features including easy-to-use network management tools, advanced encryption across the network, and 24/7 priority customer support. The service is designed to support critical business applications including real-time data processing, remote operations management, and secure communications for teams working in field locations. It also connects directly to Amazon Web Services (AWS), as well as other cloud and on-premise networks, allowing customers to securely move data from remote assets to private networks without touching the public internet. Amazon Leo will offer two primary private networking solutions:
- Direct to AWS: With Direct to AWS (D2A), AWS customers can connect directly to their cloud workloads using an AWS Transit Gateway or AWS Direct Connect Gateway through a point-and-click interface on the Amazon Leo web console, simplifying network management and lowering latency.
- Private Network Interconnect: Enterprises and telecommunications providers can also establish private network interconnects (PNI) at major colocation facilities to connect remote locations directly to their data center or core network, enabling Private Networking in days rather than the weeks or months typically required to deploy traditional private circuits.
Starting enterprise preview
Amazon Leo has signed agreements with customers and partners across a wide range of industries, including JetBlue, Vanu Inc., Hunt Energy Network, Connected Farms, and Crane Worldwide Logistics. To support this early adoption, Amazon Leo is launching an enterprise preview that allows select business customers to begin testing the network using production hardware and software. It also gives Amazon Leo teams an opportunity to collect more customer feedback and tailor solutions for specific industries ahead of a broader rollout.
“Hunt Energy Company operates a wide range of energy assets across the globe, and this requires exceptional connectivity to be able to operate, maintain, and deliver our products. The combination of Amazon Leo bandwidth capabilities and the secure private link is exactly what we needed,” said Hunter Hunt, CEO of Hunt Energy Holdings and Board Chairman of Skyward.
Amazon is shipping units of Leo Pro and Leo Ultra to select companies as part of this new enterprise preview, and we’ll expand the program to more customers as we add coverage and capacity to the network.
