For Arianespace, Amazon's commitment has provided crucial commercial backing for the Ariane 6 program, which represents the future of independent European access to space. “This mission will mark the first of 18 launches we will conduct for Amazon Leo,” said David Cavaillolès, Arianespace CEO. “Canopée is now beginning a tour of several European ports to load the Ariane 6 stages and components before heading to French Guiana, where the launch campaign will truly begin. Once the vessel arrives, our teams will offload the Ariane 6, bring it to Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, and expertly integrate the Amazon Leo payloads with the launch vehicle. We are honored and excited to support Amazon’s vision and to help expand access to reliable internet worldwide.”

