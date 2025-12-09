Key takeaways
- Wind-powered ship Canopée departs France with rocket parts for Amazon Leo's first launch.
- The first of 18 Arianespace launches will add 32 Amazon Leo satellites in 2026.
- Amazon Leo will contribute €2.8 billion to EU GDP and support 3,270 jobs through 2029.
Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, Amazon Leo, reached another milestone this week as Arianespace’s hybrid industrial cargo ship, Canopée, departed from Bordeaux, France, transporting essential components of the Ariane 6 rocket for its first Amazon mission planned for early next year.
This maritime journey marks a significant step forward for the Amazon-Arianespace partnership, a historic multi-launch agreement to deploy satellites for Amazon Leo’s constellation. The mission, designated LE-01, is the first of 18 planned launches with the European launch provider, and represents progress toward Amazon Leo’s long-term mission of delivering fast, reliable internet to customers beyond the reach of existing networks.
"We already have six successful Amazon Leo missions under our belt, and seeing Canopée depart with Ariane 6 brings us one step closer to our first launch with Arianespace," said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of Amazon Leo. "Adding a heavy-lift rocket like Ariane 6 to the manifest will allow us to deploy more satellites at a time and help accelerate deployment plans for Amazon Leo—we look forward to continuing to work with the Arianespace team as we prepare for that inaugural mission and subsequent launches on Ariane 6."
A historic partnership strengthening the European space economy
The agreement with Arianespace includes multiple launches on the next-generation Ariane 6 rocket, providing Amazon Leo with the reliable, high-capacity launch capability essential for the ongoing deployment of its satellite network. This partnership also represents a significant investment in Europe's space industry.
According to a recent Oxford Economics report, Amazon Leo's activities will contribute an estimated €2.8 billion to EU GDP between 2022 and 2029 and support an average of 3,270 jobs annually across the region. In France alone, Amazon Leo's launch partnerships will support a cumulative €1.38 billion contribution to GDP and sustain an average of 1,590 jobs through 2029.
"This collaboration reflects Amazon's long-standing commitment to France, where we have invested more than €30 billion since 2010 and created 25,000 permanent jobs," said Frédéric Duval, country manager, amazon.fr. "Our partnership with Arianespace represents not just the next chapter in space innovation, but a significant contribution to France's economy and technological leadership. By working together with French expertise in space launch technology, we're building connections that will benefit communities across Europe and around the world."
For Arianespace, Amazon's commitment has provided crucial commercial backing for the Ariane 6 program, which represents the future of independent European access to space. “This mission will mark the first of 18 launches we will conduct for Amazon Leo,” said David Cavaillolès, Arianespace CEO. “Canopée is now beginning a tour of several European ports to load the Ariane 6 stages and components before heading to French Guiana, where the launch campaign will truly begin. Once the vessel arrives, our teams will offload the Ariane 6, bring it to Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, and expertly integrate the Amazon Leo payloads with the launch vehicle. We are honored and excited to support Amazon’s vision and to help expand access to reliable internet worldwide.”
Sustainable innovation at sea
The Canopée vessel embodies the innovation and sustainability focus shared by both companies. Purpose-built to transport Ariane 6 components, the 397-foot (121-meter) ship features a unique hybrid propulsion system that combines traditional engines with four articulated wing sails rising 121 feet (37 meters) above the deck. This revolutionary "Oceanwings" system can reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 35% in optimal sailing conditions.
This commitment to sustainability extends throughout Amazon's space operations. Amazon Leo is a signatory of the European Space Agency's “Zero Debris Charter” and is designed with sustainability as a core principle—from satellite design that facilitates rapid deorbiting to operational protocols that minimize collision risks. These efforts align with Amazon's broader climate commitments through The Climate Pledge, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across the company's operations by 2040.
Preparing for launch
Canopée’s voyage is supporting Amazon Leo's inaugural mission on Ariane 64—an Ariane 6 variant featuring four additional boosters for maximum satellite launch capacity. The vessel will transport the rocket's central core stage, upper stage, and other critical components on a weeks-long journey across the Atlantic to the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Once there, the components will undergo final assembly and integration in preparation for the LE-01 mission.
While Canopée makes its ocean crossing, the Amazon Leo team has already begun shipping satellites to the launch site. Amazon has deployed more than 150 satellites to date, and the LE-01 mission will add 32 more to the constellation. Each satellite is built at Amazon's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kirkland, Washington, and shipped to a dedicated processing facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, before traveling onward to Arianespace launch facilities in French Guiana.
Expanding global connectivity
Amazon Leo will deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband to customers worldwide, including communities beyond the reach of traditional networks. By leveraging Amazon's global logistics expertise and infrastructure, the service aims to bridge the digital divide for remote villages, businesses, and organizations in underserved regions.
As Canopée crosses the Atlantic carrying components for Ariane 6, it represents a critical step in Amazon and Arianespace's journey to enhance connectivity worldwide. The ship is expected to arrive at the European Spaceport in January, where preparations will continue for this landmark mission that exemplifies the strength of international cooperation.