Our factory in Kirkland is part of Project Kuiper’s broader investment and presence in the Puget Sound, and part of Amazon’s commitment to the local community and to creating good jobs that offer industry-leading pay, benefits, and access to programs that help ensure Amazon is a great place to work for all of our employees. We have already hired more than 120 employees to operate the factory—more than halfway toward our goal of creating 200 high-skilled manufacturing jobs. To help meet the demand for this specialized workforce, we have partnered with the Lake Washington Institute of Technology to develop a new satellite manufacturing certification program aimed at cultivating a local talent pipeline. There are also 190 suppliers located in Washington state that support our manufacturing operations.