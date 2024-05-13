Students in the program will gain the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the Puget Sound region’s expanding space and satellite industry. The coursework focuses on safety protocols, basic and advanced aerospace assembly skills, materials handling, electrical systems, emerging technologies, and industry-standard practices. The program consists of two 16-credit certifications—

Aerospace Assembly Specialist

and

Aerospace Manufacturing

—that can be completed in two semesters total. Registration opened May 6, and classes will start this July.